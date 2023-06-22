Neymar angers Dutch Formula One fans and journalists

The Dutch media gathered in Barcelona for the Grand Prix in Barcelona are not happy with Neymar. Brazilian footballer breaks rules by coming too close to track, forcing him to stop the race and get banned grid access Worked in hand.

Neymar violates Formula 1 rules, angers Dutch news

“It will soon end with that most beautiful half hour of a Formula 1 weekend for our journalists,” says journalist Arjen Schouten. General bookkeeping, Unlike Bono, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Shakira, Daniel Craig, Mariah Carey and Usain Bolt, Neymar didn’t play by the rules.

“In Spain, Max Verstappen had already started his warm-up lap at the Circuit de Catalunya while Neymar was still standing on the grass side between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes team personnel. And the FIA’s motorsport police are not at all happy about it,” continues Schouten in his column for the newspaper. “If this had happened to me as an accredited journalist, my accreditation would most likely have been immediately severed from my neck. . And rightly so, security risks should not be ignored.”

“That Neymar had to be spoiled for us Formula 1 journalists…”

The FIA ​​can take action. “Superstars are really not going to deny them access to reduce the chaos there. No, we (newspaper) journalists will certainly bear the brunt of this misbehavior celebrities, Who would have thought Neymar would have spoiling for us Formula 1 journalists?

🏁 Formula 1 2023

LA @ f 1 This is an analysis, increases the number of security measures for security protection an individual identity and the number of family in the family area. and l #SpanishGP Neymar Júnior, one of the Recta principals, can start the formation. pic.twitter.com/6AVlYmgvEm — Raul Marin (@raulelcocomarin) June 21, 2023

Opportunities are subject to change. last update June 22, 2023 12:11,