Neymar continues his “rehabilitation” between parties in Brazil; while the press and PSG rage

ha few weeks ago Neymar Jr. He suffered a new ankle injury that will keep him out of the field until the end of this Ligue 1 season. For this reason, he had permission from the PSG board of directors to travel to Brazil to carry out his rehabilitation. However, his behavior has bothered French soccer and especially his club, since he does not see himself as very focused on his recovery.

This Friday, Neymar attended an E-sports event, the quarterfinals of the IEM Rio Major 2023, in which his team, Fury, participated. In fact, Ney a regular player of counterstrike.

In several videos shared on social networks, it is observed neymar jumping and dancing, maybe he didn’t feel so bad, although in his defense, he was wearing a knee boot and used a cane to walk. However, the press in Paris expressed his annoyance, because just that day the psg played before him Angers, Colero of Ligue 1 and ended up asking for the time.

But that was not all, a day before, Neymar was seen in the Vila Belmiro Stadium in the match between Santos and Audax Italiano for the second date of the group stage of the South American Cup 2023.

The Parisian fans are also tired of one of their figures, the most fragile of the star squad, being injured in the final stretch of the season; In addition, he seems more and more distracted from his professional work, alternating activities as a streamer, playing poker and video games.

Despite everything, including failure in consecutive years in the Champions League, El psg is leader of the league 1 with 75 points and a difference of nine over Lens with six dates left to finish the season. While in the Champions League they were eliminated in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Neymar will have another son

Another interesting piece of news within Neymar’s family is that his girlfriend, the Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi confirmed that they are expecting a baby.

Through social networks, the Brazilian couple made the announcement with a photo in which they both touch Bruna’s belly and was accompanied by an emotional message:

“We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! Come soon son, We are waiting for you! “, indicates the publication on Instagram.