Neymar grows tired of criticism about his body and reacts via a video broadcast around the world: “Fat?”

Neymar said enough and lashed out at all his haters Due to comments that have circulated in recent days based on alleged physical changes that have occurred during the forward’s recovery from injury.

The alleged new pregnancy as a result of an alleged affair with a Brazilian model and other parties have made the current Al-Hilal the target of criticism for not focusing on her recovery.

Sometimes it seems that the influence generated on social networks is far from the heroes themselves, but the reality is that in most cases the stars are not unaware of what their followers say and that in some moments they react. Are. The case of ‘Ney’ was also similar.





Daniel Ballesteros

Neymar lifted his shirt and showed his stomach

Via Instagram Stories, Neymar reacts against haters who were questioning his physical condition, He specifically revealed that he weighed a few extra kilos compared to a few months ago, when he was still active.

“Training done. Overweight, good. But, fat guy? I don’t think so! Suck it up, haters! Suck it up or go crazy!”the former PSG and Barcelona forward said on Instagram, lifting his shirt and showing off his stomach.









The Brazilian forward reacted and left a spicy message.





It’s worth remembering that the 31-year-old forward He has not played any match since October 17 last year.The day he was injured in a qualifier against Uruguay they lost 2–0. They have been difficult months for the former Santos, mainly because of the criticism he has received for any public movement he has made.









Video





10 Brazilians feel the effects of inaction





Neymar becomes father for the third time?

In the last few hours the rumor began to spread that Neymar could become a father for the third time and this time it is the result of a romance with a Brazilian model. According to ‘Leodias’ portal, Amanda Kimberly is expecting a baby in May this year and will become a father.





“Neymar’s family received the news with joy, without disagreements, and the player is awaiting the birth of the child for a DNA test,” he explained in ‘Leodias’.

The model is popular in your country and is a public figure who appeared on the MTV reality show “Are You the One?” Became famous for his participation in.