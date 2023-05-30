Neymar misses Paris Saint-Germain championship party for GP Monaco

Footballer Neymar is in hot water with his employer Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian was present at the Monaco Grand Prix while his football team celebrated the championship after the match against Strasbourg (a 1–1 draw).

Neymar sets his priorities

Neymar, who has long been the target of scathing criticism, does not see himself playing in the limelight with PSG fans. His team played the championship game last Saturday in Strasbourg. And so there was a championship party to celebrate on Saturday. Neymar himself set his priorities at the Monaco Grand Prix. PSG became the champion of France for the second time in a row. While the Paris roster celebrated, Neymar took some time to wander the pit lane, posing for pictures with Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom and Michael Douglas.

Of course, there was no good response from the club. PSG terms it an act of provocation against the PSG hierarchy. It also looks like the Brazilian will leave the French next summer. Looks like Neymar is going to leave for England soon. Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United are heavily interested in the Brazilian. Maybe we’ll see him again at Silverstone GP.