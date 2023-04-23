Neymar’s girlfriend about the pregnancy: from “I didn’t believe it” to “I didn’t know how to tell him”

Days ago, Neymar surprised everyone with the news that he was expecting his second child with his partner, the model and influencer Bruna Biancardi. While he continues with the recovery after the operation on her ankle, the Paris Saint Germain soccer player communicated the news through her social networks with a post: loving words and photos together, with Ney kissing her tummy.
“We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 You will reach a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunts and aunts who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you! ❤️✨ Before forming you in the womb I chose you; Before you were born, I sanctified you” – Jeremiah 1:5″, they wrote. Ney already has an eleven-year-old son named Davi Lucca, the result of the relationship the footballer had with Carolina Dantas. A little brother or sister is coming for him.
For his part, Biancardi answered questions from his followers in his stories on his Instagram account and revealed details of his pregnancy. “A mix of feelings. Happiness with surprise. She didn’t think the test would come back positive. Some people in my circle were already saying that I was pregnant, but I didn’t take it seriously.”commented the Brazilian model and added: “I did the test without trusting too much and when I saw the result, I didn’t believe it either. I didn’t know if I was smiling from nerves, if I was crying with happiness or how to tell Neymar about it”.
In addition, he was encouraged to tell intimacies about his relationship with Neymar and explained why they do not make more publications together: “They need to stop believing in Instagram relationships. We prefer to live in a real relationship and that is why we feel less and less willing to show our intimacy around here. Just because we don’t post things together or show our relationship doesn’t mean that what we have not be good. What matters is what we have”.
“I could list many things that he does for me, not just on our anniversary, and that make my days amazing. I prefer to keep that for us and for whoever is present.”he concluded.
Neymar, fully enjoying Brazil. And PSG?
Beyond recovering from his ankle injury, which will keep him off the pitch until next season, Neymar makes the most of his days in Brazil. During the week he had been on the Santos field to watch a Copa Sudamericana match and on Friday night he appeared at an esports event. However, He could not avoid falling into controversy, since Paris Saint Germain was playing at the same time.
Although Ney was in charge of uploading a story to his Instagram in which he had the PSG match against Angers on (2-1 victory for the Parisians with an assist from Messi), it is clear that his priority was another. The Brazilian star, a regular Counter Strike player, attended the quarterfinals of the IEM Rio Major 2023, where Furia, his team, fell 2-1 against Heroic. In fact, in several passages of the evening he was seen singing and dancing – he still walks with a prosthetic boot and a cane – in the stands of the venue. How will they have taken it in France?