Niall Horan becomes One Direction’s most successful survivor since Harry Styles

In the shadow of Harry Styles, Niall Horan is also building a stellar post-One Direction career. their third album Display Once again solid craftsmanship is involved.

Stephen Ratgever

Was it any surprise that Harry Styles would emerge as the resounding winner following the One Direction (2016) shipwreck, that Niall Horan (29) would claim the place behind Styles was less clear.

Horan didn’t quite have the fanfare or jet-set vibe of his bandmates, but scored well after One-Direction with a series of clean pop songs that cemented their image as a reliable and honest part of the boy band. fits in. Horan doesn’t have Styles’ overpowering charisma, but nonetheless recently announced for March 2024 a concert at the Ziggo Dome sold out within a day.

on their third album Display He continues to make defiantly dangerous, but deftly put together pop songs. Like Styles, this time he’s opted for an opulent creation that nods to the seventies and eighties (if you leave me was also on harry’s house can stand). The title track is the highlight of the album. An introspective synthesizer ballad with touches of Lana Del Rey.

like a good thought provoking hit slow hands (2017) include Display Then again not, but Horan undoubtedly lays a solid foundation for more success with the record.

pop

niall horan

Display

(Capitol Records)