Even before Pinkpop took to the stage at Pinkpop’s South Stage last Friday afternoon, Niall Horan already knew he had dethroned his former One Direction buddy Harry Styles from the top spot on the GfK Dutch Albums Top 100. Horan’s third solo album The Show entered the list at number one.

With it, Horan made his second No. 1 listing on the Albums Top 100. About six years ago, his first solo album Flickr also came in at number one. After one week, Horan had to relinquish that first position to Jonah Fraser and his album Blessed II. As a member of One Direction, Horan achieved two No. 1 hits on the Albums Top 100.

Horan’s album The Show, produced by Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith) and John Ryan (Harry Styles, One Direction), consists of ten songs, including the singles Heaven and Meltdown. In addition to the Netherlands, Horan also entered the album charts of Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Scotland, Ireland and England with The Show.

Their performance at Pinkpop was already a warm-up for their third world tour, The Show Live On Tour, which will begin next February with two concerts in Horan’s hometown of Belfast.

The tour will take them to the Antwerp Sportpaleis on March 7, 2024 and to the Zigo Dome in Amsterdam on March 27 and 28, 2024. The sale of tickets for these shows has started.