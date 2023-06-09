Niall Horan releases solo album The Show





When the guys of One Direction competed on The X-Factor 12 years ago, they probably never thought they would rise to fame so quickly. By now they are almost (or already) thirty years old and all of them are busy in a solo career. The most famous is definitely Harry Styles, but Zayn Malik was equally popular as well. Now we have to be careful with Niall Horan, because he’s a smiley irish boy releasing his album today ‘Display’ Outside.

Niall Horan releases ‘The Show’ album

Irish Niall, 29, is currently on a major media tour, so you regularly see him on your favorite YouTube series and that too on TikTok. It’s clear that he has a greater social presence than, for example, Harry Styles, who still lives relatively privately (because he’d probably go completely insane). It’s also great, because that’s how you see a lot of people. Niall is fondly known as Mr. Nice guy, a very sympathetic person who loves to feel good music.

“All 10 songs have special meaning to me and I hope they can all hold meaning in your life. I made a ten track album so hopefully you get to the end and want to go straight back to the beginning and play it Would like to do it again.

are alone Eden may have already been heard and you’ve probably heard it on the radio, we’re very curious about the rest and whether it can match the popularity of, for example, Harry House. We do not compare, but still a little.

the show on tour

Of course he also tours all major cities to showcase his new album. Below you will find the tour dates:

If you’re a fan of Niall and his new album, it’ll be at the Ziggo Dome on March 27, 2024.