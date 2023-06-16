Niall Horan tops album chart, thanks to Dutch fans – Wel.nl

Niall Horan is number 1 on the Albums Top 100 this week. With his record The Show, he enters the list in one go. The 29-year-old singer thanked his Dutch fans in a video on Twitter.

The former One Direction singer says, “I just found out that my album became number one here in the Netherlands. It’s insane.” Horan will perform at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraf on Friday. “My first festival in the Netherlands.” The singer is also looking forward to his show in Amsterdam next year. “I can’t wait to see you next year at the Zigo Dome.”

Horan knocks another former One Direction singer off the top spot. Harry Styles can now be seen on the second spot with his album Harry’s House. Third place goes to a newcomer from Dutch soil. 3JS enters that niche with the album Beautiful Times.

Album Top 100 Week 24

(Based on the Album Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts, previous week’s list, artist, album title in parentheses)

1. (-) Niall Horan – The Show

2. (1) Harry Styles – Harry House

3. (-) 3JS – Beautiful Times

4. (4) Harry Styles – Fine Line

5. (7) Ed Sheeran – –

6. (-) Separate – Lyali

7. (5) SZA – SOS

8. (8) Taylor Swift – Midnights

9. (3) Stray Kids – 5-Star

10. (19) Beyoncé – Renaissance