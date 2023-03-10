Niantic blames players for the problems of the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn from Las Vegas

The event Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn of Pokémon GO celebrated on Las Vegas the weekend of February 18 and 19, 2023 has been plagued with Connection issues all types. AND Niantic, the developer of the game, instead of calming the waters, quite troubled in itself, blames the players themselves for these problems. Below we tell you what happened:

Niantic: “17,000 players without tickets caused connection problems in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn”

The face-to-face event Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn of Pokémon GO held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on February 18 and 19, 2023 was the highlight of Season 9 of the game, called Unique Desires. Apparently, there have been a lot of connection issues that have prevented many players from even being able to log into the game. Through a Twitter thread, Niantic, the developer of the game, spoke about it.

An additional 17,000 Trainers without tickets joined us at the park, causing spotty connectivity throughout the day. This led to Trainers disconnecting from raids, being unable to log in, and other issues with gameplay. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 19, 2023

We apologize for the issues Saturday ticket holders experienced. For details on our thank-you to affected Trainers, please see our blog: https://t.co/2aa4kJg8ba — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 19, 2023

“Trainers, we appreciate the enthusiasm you’ve shown at the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas today. An additional 17,000 trainers without event tickets joined us in the park, causing connection issues throughout the day. This caused Trainers to be disconnected from Raids, unable to log in, and other issues with the game. We ask that Trainers who do not have a ticket to the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event to refrain from joining us in the park tomorrow to ensure a good gaming experience for ticket holders during on Sunday.”

Niantic itself blames the problems on 17,000 extra players who joined the game during the event. Several users and players of Pokémon GO allude both in the responses to this thread and in the tweets cited to various possibilities: that there are indeed players who modify their GPS coordinates through external apps in order to enjoy the event bonuses without being in Las Vegas , or the event itself relies on public Wi-Fi infrastructure and more players on the account have come to play and use it without having event tickets, causing problems for everyone.

In any case, there is consensus that Niantic’s planning has been disastrous, especially considering that there are players who have deliberately traveled to the city of Las Vegas to enjoy this face-to-face event. The “compensation” that the company has given has been to extend the event three hours longer than expected on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The game community is not particularly happy with how events have developed.

Fountain: Twitter/PokemonGoAppPokémon GO website