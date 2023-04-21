Niantic messes it up with this Pokémon GO message that he has deleted

Niantic has further angered the Pokémon GO community with a tweet about going outside that has since been deleted.

For the past few weeks, Niantic has been under fire over the controversial change to Remote Raids that led the community to go on strike. The company does not appear to have listened to the complaints as it is moving forward with the normal updates of the Pokémon mobile game and, in fact, has been involved in a strong controversy for new message about Pokémon GO what’s over erased.

Through his official Twitter account, NianticLabshas written the following: “The ‘going out’ reviews are here: 🍅 95% / 🍿 100%”. A kind of joke that imitates the style of what we could see recently with the Mario Bros. The Movie notes on Rotten Tomatoes.

Niantic has deleted this tweet after the backlash from Pokémon GO fans, who felt their request to keep Remote Raid Passes as originally intended was ignored. pic.twitter.com/E5uzBIxwDd — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) April 20, 2023

Unfortunate message, to say the least, since the very Niantic has had to back off and remove it before the growing complaints from all players Pokémon GOwho have interpreted it as a mockery, especially after ignoring the constant requests to undo the latest changes in Remote Raids.

Despite this setback, It doesn’t look like the company is going to back down.. He has already launched a new event where you can get Shaymin for free and is moving forward with his content strategy and policies. Not surprisingly, recently one of its top managers revealed the average player profile Pokémon GOmaking it very clear that he is not exactly the one who complains about these raids.

What do you think? Do you think they should go back or that things are fine like this? Be that as it may, tweets like that are not exactly the most advisable when the situation is so tense with the community.

