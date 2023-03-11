Niantic talks about Pokémon GO and the full experience in the real world

niantic talks about the ongoing commitment to deliver a real-world experience in Pokémon GO in mobile with Android and iOS. A way to remember their progress, like when they stopped playing in 2020 despite the pandemic.

However, the world has continued to move on and now that we’re in 2023 the company that also has Pikmin Bloom on smartphones has continued to build in-person events.

“Today we want to renew our commitment to reinforcing the face-to-face experience in Pokémon GO”, commented first-hand the study that closed in 2022 Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

VIDEO Pokémon GO – Season 9: Singular Wishes

“We have many things planned for 2023, but first we would like to summarize some of the latest developments and tell you what is about to arriveAnd that means updates.

The elite raids with new or unique Pokémon as this weekend’s elite Regidrago raids are one of the first steps in that commitment. But they also work on the following:

Raid improvements that make it easier for you to participate in local raids and make friends with the Trainers you battle.

Improvements to the in-person gaming experience with family and friends.

New features that bring benefits and make it easier to encounter more Pokémon while exploring outdoors.

“Last year, we introduced Campfire to some cities in the United States. The goal of Campfire is for Trainers to connect, discover local communities, and find active raids nearby.

We’ve continued to improve Campfire with the following updates focused on helping Trainers better communicate and collaborate to tackle in-person raids“.

Now they comment that they also add updates to improve the way players connect, chat and meet. join the raids in Pokémon GO.

“This is an essential step in preparation for Campfire’s continued rollout and access for Trainers around the world this year.says Niantic.

Every shiny be it Pikachu or Mewtwo makes it worth it

Now, after this they assure that they continue to grow the Community Ambassadors Program as a demonstration of the essential commitment to the promotion of social gaming in the real world.

“This program, available in certain areas, encourages coming together in person in Pokémon GO communities, as well as encouraging Trainers to find new communities.

We’ve added 200 Community Ambassadors around the world since launch last August, providing them with tools to connect with their local player bases and unique incentives to encourage local play.“.

That’s why they look forward to sharing more information about the program this year, as well as new ways to come together and celebrate the spirit of the local community.

After all, the Festival of Colors in Pokémon GO 2023 came with new Pokémon, tasks and rewards, bonuses and much more that you should know.

In addition, there is also Season 10 of heroes in Pokémon GO and it can already be connect pokemon go Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to send postcards and capture Gimmighoul.

Now what Niantic makes clear its commitment to a full real-world experience in Pokémon GOWhat does all this cause you?