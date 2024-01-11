Nicaragua’s opponent, who was shot seven times in Costa Rica, is still hospitalized in serious condition

The Costa Rican judicial investigative agency confirmed Thursday that Maldonado, 34, and his companion were injured in the attack.

nicaraguan rival, joao maldonadoget seven shots And on Thursday he was hospitalized in Costa Rica, where he lives as a refugee and was receiving police protection after a previous attack.

The Costa Rican judicial investigative agency confirmed Thursday that Maldonado, 34, and his companion were injured in the attack. A 36-year-old woman surnamed RobletoBoth are of Nicaraguan nationality.

Maldonado and Robleto were attacked by gunmen on motorcycles on Wednesday as they traveled in their vehicle near the University of Costa Rica, east of San Jose, where authorities were alerted at about 10:55 a.m.

A person close to Maldonado, requesting anonymity for fear of attacks, said The Associated Press Nicaragua’s rival still hospitalized with his teammate In critical condition.

This is the vehicle in which Nicaraguan dissidents were traveling when they were attacked with gunfire on a street in San Jose, Costa Rica.



According to what he said, the injured Nicaraguan is a well-trained leader and opponent of his country’s regime, which is why he moved to Costa Rica as a result of the 2018 social uprising because he felt persecuted by the Ortega-Murillo administration. Believed. In reference to the dictator. from nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo.

The Judicial Police indicated that, at the moment, they could not provide further information about the investigation or the motive for the attack, while the bullet remains found inside the vehicle would be sent to forensic sciences.

Maldonado is the son of a former military man and also a rival of Nicaragua, tomas maldonado, who died in June 2021 while imprisoned in Nicaragua. That same year, in September, João suffered an attack in which he was shot and required surgery to survive.

A person close to the opponent commented that since then he has met There is assistance from various humanitarian organizations and a police protection programme. He also commented that they have recently moved him to a new “safe house” for the safety of his life.

He also linked the attack to his serious political status and no criminal ties or history and sought protection from the government of Costa Rica.

Maldonado is hospitalized with his partner, still in serious condition (Reuters/Mayela Lopez)

According to Costa Rican media reports, this Wednesday, hitmen followed the vehicle in which the opposition couple was traveling and shot several times while it was traveling along the so-called Calle de la Amaragura in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

“A male patient was contacted multiple gunshot wounds, transferred to the medical center in critical condition, a private ambulance unit arrived a woman, her health condition is unknown. “The two were in a vehicle on public roads,” the Red Cross said.

According to the Nicaraguan forum 100% newsMaldonado and Robleto were both in a conservation program of Costa Rica’s Organization for Judicial Investigation (OIJ) and this week they were due to fly to the United States with their two daughters and Maldonado’s sister-in-law through a resettlement effort coordinated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

(With information from AP)