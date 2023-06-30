Nice and colourful: Werchter’s meadow is still covered in Harry Styles’ feathers. rock werchter

werchterIt is a strange sight, in some places at Werchter’s festival grounds it is full of feathers. Pink, white, blue, green… they come in all colours. During a Harry Styles concert last weekend, several fans wore boas in tribute to their idol, and those feathers are still on the grass field today. “I didn’t expect so many people to survive,” says one person who came to see the festival. Others understand: “It’s hard to pick up feathers, it’s different from cups.”