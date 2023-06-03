‘Nick Cave knows how to turn sadness into beauty’

High visitor to Bozar this weekend: High Priest of Rock Nick Cave and journalist Sean O’Hagan discusses his book Faith, Hope and Carnage. In it he delves into his personal history and major themes such as faith, art, music and love. What brought fans to The Arms of the Cave?

I totally understand people saying: ‘Nick Cave is my God’,” says Fayne Kuppens, Brussels-based frontwoman of punk band Whispering Sons. Book Faith, Hope and Carnage – Between Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan Based on 40 hours of conversations – extremely important to him. It guided him through the writing process for the new Whispering Sons album, which is due out soon. “Cave describes how songs better know your meaning as a writer; To say that they push you in a certain direction. Only later can you really feel what you have written on paper. I worry a lot about what I want to put in the lyrics, but that thought helped me to let go of that fixation and believe it will work.

His way of playing the audience is also inspiring. “He’s so energetic on stage, jumping around like crazy, yet never losing control. His performances are also engaging because he has a special connection with the fans, giving them the illusion that they’re actually They are part of his world. He is so tangible and so distant at the same time. She likes to keep her distance. The two performed at the TW Classic Festival last year, but Kuppens didn’t think to talk to her backstage. “‘Never meet your heroes,’ as they say. I like to maintain the image I have of him.

Kurt Overberg, artistic director of Ancien Belgique, spoke extensively to Caveman during an interview for Music Magazine. Refraf, It was not a smooth chat though. “This was in the mid-1990s, when he was still in the grip of heroin addiction. When I asked him if he thought his music came out better after dark, he called it “the dumbest question ever”. Later, my recording of the conversation is overheard and I get into a car accident…a true case of Murphy’s Law. The anecdote is part of the monologue I just don’t understand Nick Cave, which Overberg has already performed 28 times.

In that monologue, starting with personal stories, he professes his love for Cave’s vast oeuvre. From his famous record junkie frenzy with post-punk bands The Birthday Party and The Bad Seeds to his recent intimate work with blood brother Warren Ellis. “It’s incredible how he’s been able to innovate and expand his artistic scope over the past forty years. He also writes books, works on soundtracks, creates ceramic art… The man has a frantic work ethic.” .

intense with fans In recent years the cave has also become accessible. For example, on the online platform The Red Hand Files, he answers questions from fans, which can get very personal and emotional. A few years ago, he also answered live questions during the ‘Conversations with Nick Cave’ tour. “And he hated his audience for a long time,” says Overberg. “After the death of his son Arthur in 2015, that changed. He began to weaken by publicly grieving. His bond with the fans has become very close and intense.” Also in Bozar, the audience can ask some questions after a conversation with O’Hagan.

Bart van Aken, owner of record store slash bookstore BXL Central, was there at least ten times when Kev revealed his soul during conversation evenings. “In total, I’ve seen the cave about a hundred times,” he estimates. The attraction started early. “Cave pulled me back to my teens, especially with the record Let Love In. Then I identified with misfits like him and was touched by the fact that he resisted everything and at the same time had a message of love. .

Van Aken is not only fascinated by artist Nick Cave, but also increasingly infatuated with the human Nicholas Edward Cave. “For example, it hit me very hard how at one point he and his wife decided to be really happy despite losing their son. I found that very liberating. He also had a sense of humor and self-relatability.” Great sense, he doesn’t want to be a myth. While some stars are cultivating their drug histories, Cave clearly states that there is nothing good in taking heroin.

Van Aken also attaches great importance to his books. “The death of Bunny Munroe and the donkey saw that the angel is very strange and very strong. I don’t know whether he will win the Nobel Prize for Literature like Bob Dylan, but his books are more adventurous.” What is the place of faith, hope and destruction in that work? “It’s a therapeutic book. A self-help book, yes, so that it can help a lot of people. Somewhat like psychiatrist Dirk de Wachter, whom some say he bears a striking resemblance to. “

It is a comparison the latter has often heard. ”There are worse figures to be compared with,” says Dirk de Wachter. He doesn’t call himself a real fan — “Leonard Cohen, I’m really a fan of his” — but he’s enthusiastic. “Cave knows how to turn sadness into beauty.” What does he think about the way Cave sometimes responds to fans’ cries like a self-styled physician of sorts? “It’s not that he consults or prescribes medicine, hey. He has psychic qualities, a great charisma to empower people. I was skeptical at first, until I saw him answer questions from the audience. Hear and see how authentically he does it. In this way he achieves as much as a psychiatrist, sometimes more.”

