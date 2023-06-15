Nick Drake would have turned 75 on Monday. The singer-songwriter’s legacy continues to capture the imagination of musicians. ‘His music sounds pure and simple, but it’s carefully thought out.’

Nick Drake (1948–1974) is one of modern pop music’s greatest mysteries. The three records of delicate, dreamy folk songs he released in his early twenties were barely picked during his lifetime. In total, several thousand copies were sold. Disillusioned, the Dark Romantic retreated. He died at the age of 26 after an overdose of antidepressants. accidentally or intentionally? No one knows for sure. After his death, he still developed into one of the world’s greatest musical sources of inspiration.

Nick Drake would have turned 75 on June 19.

The singer-songwriter released three folk albums between 1969 and 1972: ‘Five Leaves Left’, ‘Brighter Later’ and ‘Pink Moon’.

It was only after his death that Nick Drake became an icon both musically and through the myth surrounding his supernatural persona.

The tribute album ‘The Endless Colored Ways’, which will be released next month, is another musical tribute. International artists featured in Drake’s repertoire include Irish post-punk group Fontaines DC, New Zealand singer Aldous Harding, and American-born singer Ben Harper.

big fingers

Drake is a source of inspiration for Isabelle and Marble Sounds guitarist Gianni Marzo. He is supporting the homage project ‘Nick Drake, Remembered for a Time’, which will be shown in cultural centers in 2024. It all started for Marjo when friends gave her three albums, Five Leaves Left (1969), Brighter Later (1971) and Pink Moon (1972), at the age of 21. “She was a bombshell of beauty that I really didn’t like. How could someone be so beautiful? In 2001 I saw the documentary ‘A Skin Too Few: The Days of Nick Drake’. It confirmed: pure and authentic music.” The music matches with the person behind it.’



Drake was then the typical ‘musician’s musician’. He was mentored by stars such as Michael Stipe, Paul Weller, Kate Bush and Elton John. Roland was a great advocate in our country. Tom Berman covers them. According to Marjo, there is no one aspect that makes Drake so special. ‘ He got his sensibility from his mother, who also sang and wrote songs. But his big fingers also affected his game. Their producer Joe Boyd once told me that every chord they hit was balanced. he said so Regular And purely you can make a recording with just his guitar as an orchestra. In one hand movement he combined raga, bass and accompaniment. It had a huge impact on me, because as a beginner guitarist I played R.E.M., Pixies and The Cure like everyone else. A world opened up when he made me realize that you can also keep your guitar in a different tonality.

homemade goods

Marie van Wattvank (24), one half of the upcoming singer-songwriter duo Kids With Buns, is one of Gen Z’s biggest Nick Drake fans. ‘My parents introduced me to Bob Dylan and David Bowie. I discovered Nick Drake around my 20th birthday, through an elective course in journalism. In the evening after class I started listening and in the morning I had heard the entire performance. His music sounds pure and simple, even though you know a lot of thought has gone into it.’ The singer was so captivated by the singer that she wanted to share her discovery with the outside world. Because she couldn’t find merchandising anywhere, she printed a T-shirt with a photo she found online: ‘It makes for good conversation, because a shared passion for Nick Drake creates a bond.’ For example, with Generational S10 it will be possible. The Dutch singer-songwriter had the motif from the cover of ‘Pink Moon’ tattooed on her right arm.

mental health

“There’s only three records, but they’re so rich,” says singer Naima Joris, who works with Marjo on the homage project to Drake. ‘I like their dreamy, melancholy feel, which aren’t too heavy. You think it is honest.’ Joris borrowed the Pink Moon album from a musician friend at the age of 20 and never gave it back. She recognizes herself in the old-fashioned romantic soul who went mental down the drain. ‘I understand he didn’t want to promote his music and didn’t feel at home on stage. I also notice that people are staring at you and clapping awkwardly. Music for me is something that comes straight from the heart and is free. I find it difficult to mix this with professionalism. I understand that he gets sad and gets separated from her.



It is even more paradoxical in that respect that a 1999 Volkswagen commercial featuring a piece of ‘Pink Moon’ led to the commercial success of his music. Perhaps he could take advantage of another quote in the new compilation’s press release, that “in a world where talking about mental health is no longer taboo, his music has become part of the conversation.”