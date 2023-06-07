Nicki Minaj sued by jeweler: ‘She wants the publicity’

According to the documents, the stylist failed to return 66 pieces of jewelry within the agreed time. When they finally got inside, a pair of earrings and a leaf ring were found damaged. according to a source tmz However, all the ornaments were returned on time and after some time the jeweler complained of missing a stone. A loss of $26,236.50, including interest (over 24,500 Euros), would have been sent to the stylist via invoice, but not paid.