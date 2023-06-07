Nicki Minaj sued by jeweler: ‘She wants the publicity’

Nicki’s stylist Brett Allen Nelson signed a contract with the jeweler, reports tmz Based on court documents. The jewelry dealer agreed to lend the jewelry for display. According to him, the jewelry will be returned within a week and any damage will be compensated.

According to the documents, the stylist failed to return 66 pieces of jewelry within the agreed time. When they finally got inside, a pair of earrings and a leaf ring were found damaged. according to a source tmz However, all the ornaments were returned on time and after some time the jeweler complained of missing a stone. A loss of $26,236.50, including interest (over 24,500 Euros), would have been sent to the stylist via invoice, but not paid.

According to Nicky’s attorney, Jordan Sieve, there is no evidence that any of the jewelry in question was damaged by the American. “It appears that this lawsuit is nothing more than a simple insurance claim by the jeweler to generate publicity for themselves and compel them to pay what they are not entitled to. We will vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

