Nicki Minaj sued for damage to jewelry and nonpayment celebrities

Minaj’s stylist Brett Allen Nelson signed a contract with the jeweler, TMZ reports, based on court documents. The jewelry dealer agreed to lend the jewelry for display. According to him, the jewelry will be returned within a week and any damage will be compensated.

According to the documents, the stylist had failed to return 66 pieces of jewelry within the agreed time. When they finally got inside, a pair of earrings and a leaf ring were found damaged. However, according to a source at TMZ, all the jewelry was returned on time and after some time the seller complained about a missing stone. A loss of $26,236.50, including interest (over 24,500 Euros), would have been sent to the stylist via invoice, but not paid.

According to Minaj’s lawyer Jordan Sieve, there is no evidence that any of the jewelry in question was damaged by the American. “It appears that this suit is nothing more than a simple insurance claim by the jeweler to generate publicity for themselves and force them to pay to which they are not entitled. We will vigorously defend the suit. “

Look Big stampede after an unexpected meet and greet with Nicki Minaj.

Source link