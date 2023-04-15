Nicki Minaj to star in series produced by 50cent

In a new animated superhero series from amazonThe rapper Nicki Minaj will play superhoina Lady Danger. According to deadlineNicki in addition to starring, will be as a producer alongside the also rapper 50 Centwhich enters with its seal G-Unit Film & TVa film production company launched by the rapper in 2003.

Being set in the year 2075, the comic book Lady Danger, follows an imposing government field agent. Being left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, Lady Danger reemerges as a potent afro-futuristic assassin. Hiding her identity, the superheroine fights against several villains who are threatening the Earth and the population.

Lady Danger comic | reproduction

Nick Minaj has been in other film productions. The rapper was in the movies Women on the Attack (2014) and in the movie One Hall of Noise (2016). Minaj also makes a cameo in the documentary Free Meek (2019).

Besides, the rapper conquered generation Z with its great musical hits. So, being in the music industry for almost two decades, Nicki had her success with the songs super bass, released in 2010 and also featuring the song Anaconda. Her single released in August last year, super freak girl went viral on TikTok, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 as the first female rapper. In addition, Nick has performed several musical partnerships, such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande, David Guetta and the trio rapper friends.

Finally, no forecast for the start of production or release date were disclosed.