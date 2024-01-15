Nicolas Maduro, after 11 years…unpopular, but comfortable in power

This painting seems to have been painted in an oil technique workshop for retirees, but what is important here is not its artistic value, but its meaning. It shows a mustachioed Nicolas Maduro, wearing a blue shirt, holding with both hands the rudder of a ship with the inscription: “Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.” At the back, a large Jesus Christ with an open heart on a purple tunic places his left hand on Maduro’s shoulder and grabs one end of the steering wheel with his right hand. This image is a bit reminiscent of the scene at Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bow. titanic, The meaning of the painting does not leave much room for interpretation: Maduro runs the country with divine help.

By Juan Diego Quesadalonso Moleiro / elpais.com

The President proudly shared this photo on his social networks. At 61, the successor whom Hugo Chávez appointed as his life was slipping through his fingers is more entrenched in power than ever. Deep down you may believe there is something heavenly and miraculous in it, but the truth is much more mundane: the former bus driver of the Caracas transportation system has taken advantage of the Chavista vertical structure, the destruction of institutionalism, military support and. Intelligence services to elevate themselves to the presidency. He has been there for 11 years and will likely have six more after the elections on July 28 without the participation of his main rival, María Corina Machado, who has been disqualified by the Chavista legal framework. Way for him. way. Publicly Maduro appears confident of mobilizing the Chavista base, which has been winning elections in Venezuela for 20 years following his revolutionary narrative. However, since he has great cunning and intuition, he does not blind himself and gets into a one-on-one fight with Machado in which he would have everything to lose. She leads them in the elections.

Look at this painting he gave me… It has been in my house since 2022… Always with Christ the Redeemer… Let us join you in our prayers for Venezuela… pic.twitter.com/N82TyOUk7D – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 3 March 2024

Maduro, in person, is intimidating with his 190 centimeter height and his friendliness, no matter how paradoxical it may seem. He pats his interlocutors on the shoulder, jokes with them, quips in such a way that they laugh out of commitment. He is publicly affectionate towards his wife Cilia Flores, whom he calls his partner and comrade. He claims to hate the press, especially the international press, but he devours everything published about him. Also in the network, which his son Nicolás Maduro Guerra has given a good description of. According to those who have met him, he can be autocratic in private. More than one ambassador has taken his rebuke without saying a word. The former president who sometimes tries to mediate between Chavismo and the international community has to wait hours and days to get through. His passion is murder, so he has denounced more than 20 conspiracies against him. Attorney General Tarek William Saab has given it official status by detaining protesters and human rights activists under vague terrorism charges.

When Hugo Chávez died in 2013, and Maduro took over as interim president, many seriously thought there was little time left for the Bolivarian movement in the country. They did not see him as having enough charisma or authority to replace him as one of the Latin American leaders who would truly leave his mark on history. In front of him, Maduro seemed a secondary character. He was a hesitant replacement, clearly unprepared for the task, having fewer qualities than his predecessor and teacher, and at the same time he now had to face a large opposition movement that wanted his golden age from Chavismo. Was on his way to snatch the situation. National majority.

Eleven years and almost three presidential elections later, going through an economic and social storm of his own making, Maduro’s determination to impose at every instance a socialist model that is still sanctioned by the international community has seen Maduro How Chavismo was losing social support, but, as a strongman in a conformist structure, enjoyed a comfortable grip on power. It is no surprise that the ruling party PSUV has selected him as its candidate for the 2024 elections. There was talk a year ago about sections criticizing Chavista’s management, but questioning their power could prove costly. Or go off script. Anyone can be purified, no one is untouched. Exactly a year ago he had eliminated one of his trusted people, Tarek Al Aissami, vice president of the economic sphere and minister of energy and petroleum, what does that mean for an oil country. A hole has been discovered in the government company PDVSA, which some sources estimate to be worth $3 billion, a huge case of corruption. A year after that, nothing is known about El Aissami, without knowing the judicial situation he faced due to the obscurity of the Prosecutor’s Office. It seems as if the earth has swallowed him.

“Maduro has had a very bad start. He did not see himself in that responsibility. The 2013 election result against Capriles, in which he almost lost the election, illustrated this. Despite this, Chavista’s roots in the state, in public powers and in the military were clear,” says Luis Salamanca, political scientist and doctor in social sciences at the Central University of Venezuela.

Maduro’s arrival led to an increase in corruption in the Venezuelan state, which acquired a systemic character due to exchange controls. Instead of attempting an economic opening up, as many had proposed, Chávez’s successors, dogmatic and skeptical of the capitalist economy, decided on radicalism and tightened the policy of nationalization and control over commerce and industry. The measures created severe shortages and rising prices of goods and services. There was massive social unrest in 2014 and people’s anger came out on the streets.

In a nation collapsing under unworkable economic principles, Maduro gave a sustained show of character and command to his opponents and followers. “Maduro’s power is the result of the power structure envisioned by Chávez. It starts with the President and descends in a hierarchical line that imitates democratic formulas in its letter, but that alters the structures of the constitutional state. Salamanca says, “Maduro is a head of state.” Using repression and, when necessary, acting in a personal autocratic manner among his allies?, Nicolás Maduro, without Octorites Before the rest of the country, he became the new boss of Chavismo very quickly and without rivals.

With shrewd negotiating skills and the ability to work with intelligence agencies, Maduro continued to carry out Chávez’s orders, and invested a lot of money in increasing the strength of the Bolivarian police, the National Guard, as well as paramilitary organizations loyal to the cause. . The artillery character of the revolution. “With Maduro, the destructive tendencies of the productive apparatus initiated by Chávez know their continuation, especially the collapse of Petroleos de Venezuela,” says lawyer and writer Diego Bautista Arbaneza, member of the National Academy of History.

“Oil prices fell, social programs failed because of corruption. Without popular support, and without equal amounts of money, the mechanisms of revolutionary power will have to be strengthened by networks of party, state, government, armed forces, militias, volunteers, and militants. “The continuous exercise of power begins, without any kind of moral, legal or ideological constraints,” says Urbanza. Maduro’s consolidation of power is a reality due to the management of its two fundamental bishops: the Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, a soldier with roots in the barracks, who has been developing revolutionary military ideas in the institution for years; and Jorge Rodríguez, current President of the National Assembly, its outstanding political operator. To this we must add the work of Diosdado Cabello, the second most powerful figure in the regime, an authority in the security of the Party and the State, who, contrary to thinking, is not an enemy of Maduro institutionalism, but rather a radical spokesperson and defender of the last line. As one of their guarantors.

“The reason for this is the unrestricted use of the power system,” says Arbaneja, “there is no bigger secret than this.” “Democratic forces have an inferiority complex towards Chavismo, they attribute supernatural political qualities to it. There is provision of a permanent authority, a political institution within the state, which it spies on if it has to maintain its existence; If you have to shoot, shoot; If you want to make allegations then make allegations; If he has to imprison, he imprisons; If you have to talk, talk. “It could be the Supreme Court of Justice, the National Guard, PSUVs, SEBIN (Internal Intelligence Service), clasp (food) bags, or buses,” he added. For these purposes, the international support of some allies, such as Russia, Cuba, China and Iran, has been decisive, contributing to the strengthening of an infallible and unusually effective intelligence apparatus.

Last year, Maduro signaled through his negotiators at the negotiating table he set up with the opposition in Mexico that he had a desire to follow the democratic path and initiate change in the country. This was reflected in the Barbados Agreements, where it was felt that Chavismo was ready to hold free and fair elections. The White House tried to appease Venezuela by lifting sanctions on oil and gold, a relief to its battered economy.