Nicolás Yentzen, in charge of VALORANT Esports in LATAM, spoke about VCT Americas, LOCK//IN, the growth of the game and the banning of agents

“We are the fastest growing esports worldwide in terms of audience,” remarked Nicolás Yentzen. Riot Press

Nicolás Yentzen, VALORANT Esports Product Lead Riot Games LATAMhad an unmissable one-on-one with ESPN.com where he talked about the LOCK//IN in Sao Paulohe continued growth of the game month by month, the new competitive system with VCT Americas at the highest, the chance that the agent ban and the road in 2023 from Game Changers.

– Ask: The LOCK//IN of San Pablo is being a success, is it exceeding the expectations you had?

– Answer: “It’s hard to know whether or not the LOCK//IN exceeded our expectations because it’s a product we haven’t done before. Basically, the objective of this tournament is to welcome the public and show the new ecosystem of the VCT of Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. As this is the first time we have done it, we do not have metrics to compare with other years to know if we are above expectations or not. The purpose of this event was to bring together all the selected teams from the best leagues in the world, so that people could meet the teams, see at least one game from each team and what “they present themselves” with these new teams. Undoubtedly, the tournament is doing its job and we are on the way to being very successful”.

– Q: Most of the competition takes place during the week and it is very difficult for the Arena to be at full capacity, can you confirm what numbers you are handling?

-A: “The number that I directly manage is the percentage of ticket sales. In that sense, the vast majority of days have a super good number of sales, but there were a couple of days that have a lower percentage of sales. I would tell you that one day well, it has sold above 80/85 percent. There are fans who sometimes go to see a specific game and this makes it sometimes difficult for the fan to stay all day since it is so long. Even on days when we have good sales numbers, it doesn’t mean that the Arena is going to be full all the time because there is this turnover of people. Speaking specifically of ticket sales. In 80 percent of the days, we have had sales for 80% or more, which is a very good result”.

– Q: How do you personally see the growth that VALORANT continues to have?

-A: “It is super gratifying to be in a place where we see that the work we are doing is well rewarded. It is a game that is no longer a novelty, it is becoming more solid, but at the same time more people are joining. It is very different from talking about a mature product to a product that is still in its growth stages. Again, we are past the early stages of the game being a novelty, even though there are people who haven’t heard of the game or haven’t played it. Speaking of general gaming culture, VALORANT has its place super clear and established. But, even so, we have a great potential for growth, both for what the game has to offer and for esports. In that sense, we are still in a stage of growth without being the novelty. It is super gratifying all the effort we put into it and that they are rewarded in a good way. Seeing that we are the fastest growing esports in the world in terms of audience and that the game is in such a healthy moment, with so many players and that it continues to grow is something super positive that we have to thank the community and all the players who they continue to support us”.

The managers of the competitive VALORANT in Latin America and a talk anticipating the future of the game. @nicolasyentzen (IG)

– Q: There was an impressive number of qualifiers, did you expect that many teams on LAN and LAS?

-A: “In all stages we have had positive surprises in terms of those interested in participating. Either in the bidding or application process for the teams of the main leagues of the VCT or those of promotion. We are very surprised and also humbled by the interest that exists from so many organizations that wanted to be a part of the Tier 1 VALORANT esports ecosystem. It puts us in a position of enormous gratification. In Latin America we had more than 170 teams registered for the Challengers qualifiers in which only 12 could make it to the leagues, 6 in the North and 6 in the South. At Game Changers we had more than 40 teams registered for the Open Qualifiers. This is all very surprising in that we are above what we might expect, but VALORANT continues to give us these surprises all the time and it has to do with all the support from players and the community it is giving it.”.

– Q: Are you close to closing with a partner so that you can hold official competitions in offseason?

-A: “Specifically with Americas we have a happy problem, as we say here, because there are teams from the regions of Latin America, Brazil and North America. So, we’re exploring how we have to run offseason events. It is necessary to analyze whether to make them as Americas or divide them by their regions, we have resolved that. Soon we will determine how and to whom to deliver the licenses so that the teams of the Americas can compete in offseason”.

– Q: In the previous interview I asked you about the possibility of agent ban and you told me that it was something that was in the analysis arena, do you have any update on the subject?

-A: “It is something that continues to be 100% in research and development. We are looking at the state of the game, we are seeing if it is something that is going to complement the experience of the players, be it competitively in ranked games or in esports. At the moment, there is no direct call to action now, is it something that is going to bring us the benefits we believe? For now, it remains under investigation. It may be that it is applied, it may be that it is not applied… it may be in a year, it may be in five years, really”.

– Q: I’m going to take you back a while, do you think it was a mistake to do the Game Changers World Cup in the LEC studio? I say this because of the demand that there was for the tickets and the capacity that the place has.

-A: “The question is a bit difficult because in our case, we have to determine well which are the ‘baskets’ in which we are making the biggest bets. In this case, both Gamer Changers and Challengers are effectively products that have a specific focus on talent development. It is not a main focus, it is how we generate an audience, how we also obtain sponsorships in return on our investment and that must be made very clear. They are competitive axes that are focused on the development of talent. What I mean by this is that we have to select our battles and which ones are going to have the greatest impact. Without a doubt, we understood and learned from the situation that occurred at the event in Europe last year. But at the same time, while the event didn’t have quite the magnitude of proportions that some people expected for the type of competition that it is, if It greatly fulfills its objective, which is to allow Game Changers players to have an international competition, show their talent globally so that all the fans who see it online can appreciate the level that the players have and then be able to allow these players can reach top-level teams. That is the idea of ​​Game Changers as a project”.