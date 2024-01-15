Nicole Kidman Reveals What She Bought With Her First Acting Salary (It’s No Dream)

Before making a fortune through her career in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman started small. And, with her first salary, here’s what the star offered herself.

Nicole Kidman is one of the greatest actresses of her generation, having starred in films such as red mill, ready for everything Or Other, Honored with an Oscar and six Golden Globes, the 56-year-old Australian-American actress has also established her stardom on the famous walk of Fame From Los Angeles.

Whereas Nicole Kidman’s current net worth is estimated by celebrity net worth Is $250 million, She didn’t always make so much money. When she started out in this profession, the star knew how to keep her feet on the ground. proof of what he has Bought with my first salary,

Nicole Kidman invests her money: in what?

If Nicole Kidman started out with small expenses, she had the opportunity to make up for it and make big deals in real estate. Actress, currently starring in the series immigrants on Amazon Prime Video, which she now owns with her husband, country singer Keith Urban. A real estate portfolio with a total value of $282 million ,

power couple There are residences in New York (for example a two-bedroom apartment in the Tribeca district, purchased for $3.5 million), Los Angeles (a five-bedroom villa in a particularly posh area of ​​Beverly Hills), Sydney (three apartments in the same building). , two connected penthouses and a smaller independent) or even in Nashville. At least, if their career ends suddenly, they have something to look forward to…

Nicole Kidman with her feet on the ground: this unnatural purchase

it’s thanks to the movie Bush Christmas, Released in theaters in 1983, Nicole Kidman was successful in earning a good amount of money as an actress for the first time. How does Tom Cruise’s ex-wife spend his money? ,I bought a washer and dryer for my mom and dad“she believed Time, A nice gesture that proves his gratitude towards his parents for believing in him.

and that’s all ? not good. star of if nine complete strangers At the thought of spoiling her loved ones, she still had some left to treat herself. ,Then later I did myself a favor and bought some shoes that were like the best shoes I have ever seen in my lifeHe further said, always in the same magazine. We imagine that today, the star also allows herself to present beautiful things to her four children.