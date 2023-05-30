Nicole Kramers has a new boyfriend: It’s millionaire Peter Gillis instead

While in America they write about Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) and Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez), the Netherlands has long had to work with Peter and Nikoleke (Petoleke? Nikator?). Both of them broke up on 1 December. And where the media often wrote juicy stories about cheating, the two exes came up with a less exciting explanation: The cake was over.



Be that as it may, Peter and Nikolayke have parted ways and the latter can no longer be seen on the reality show. is mass cash, In fact, the Brabant lady who is 28 years old already has a successor in sight: Wendy van Hout. Peter and Nicole’s lookalike met at one of Peter’s parks, exchanged numbers and, of course, hetseflats,

Her name is Wendy van Hout and they met at one of SBS Star's holiday parks. In any case, Peter has a type, as Wendy has long brown locks like Nikolayke's. The owner of the holiday park proudly shows it off to the rest of the Netherlands. watch too Peter Gillis says he is happy in love again

Nicole is also on target again

But what about Nicole? Well, the brand new OnlyFans entrepreneur is also under the roof again, as it became clear this week. It is about Steven, a non-Dutch speaking man whom she met in Spain. show news News that the Best Man has now officially confirmed his relationship with Nicole Kramers. You can see the pictures of this person in the video given below.

“I can’t tell you how much I fell in love with this sweet, vulnerable, but also strong, intelligent woman,” Steven told the Showbiz programme. “You don’t see Nicole’s trauma from being mentally and physically abused. I love her.”

The two know each other through Steven’s work as a personal trainer in Marbella, Spain. In that regard, the Kramers have chosen someone with a less ostentatious lifestyle this time around.