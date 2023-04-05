Nightbringer and Dawnbringer return to LoL with these spectacular skins

Two weeks have passed since Riot Games introduced us to the new line of skins Coming to League of Legends (LoL). Without going any further, this week we will see those cosmetics in which dogs and cats take center stage. Now, on the occasion of the presentation of the next video game patch, the developer has also made the next official skins that will be implemented in LoL.

Riot Games has confirmed that a much-loved line of cosmetics will be brought back. Is about nightbringer and dawnbringer, those themes so loved by the vast majority of players. From the past we can highlight the aspects of Riven and Yasuo, some of the favorites of the League of Legends community. The people of Riot Games has already revealed so much to the four of us splash arts as its appearance inside Summoner’s Rift.

Locked in a battle that must never be won☀️🌒 pic.twitter.com/zJ0YMZOIbO —League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 2, 2023

Dawnbringer and Nightbringer return with their new skins of LOL

As confirmed, we will have four new champions that will join this theme. Nasus and Jarvan IV. they will be part of the band nightbringerwhile Renekton and Vayne they will be in the part of dawnbringer. The result has been, of course, a real past and so we can see it in the presentation video of all these characters.

Far from it, one of the requests of the gaming community is fulfilled. For some time, several members of the community have emphasized that Riot Games has focused too much on the skins LoL filler instead of giving more value to big themes like the one they will launch in two weeks.

For now, these cosmetics will be released during the patch 13.8which means that in two weeks, specifically the April 20ththey should be available on the official League of Legends server.

