Nike’s 2024 under pressure from weak North American demand, inventory glut

Nike’s full-year earnings are expected to fall short of Wall Street’s estimates as demand for the sportswear giant’s products from US wholesalers such as Foot Locker and Hibbett is still declining due to high inflation.

At least seven analysts have revised their expectations for Nike’s earnings per share for fiscal 2024 since the beginning of June, and 10 have lowered their price targets for the company’s shares ahead of Q4 results.

“As we enter this current calendar year … wholesale orders are currently weak,” said Morningstar analyst David Swartz, adding that a decline in these orders would negatively impact Nike.

The sneakers are heavily discounted in the United States, said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jen Haley & Associates, adding that the U.S. market has been tough and is currently quite volatile.

Context

In March, Nike warned of profit pressure as it tries to get rid of excess inventory through deep discounts. The company benefited last quarter from the disastrous split of rival Adidas from the musician formerly known as Kanye West, and demand for Jordan retros and the LeBron 20.

Sales to wholesale customers, which account for about 58% of total Nike brand revenue in fiscal 2022, are declining as retailers scale back orders and shoppers become more cautious amid a decline in discretionary spending.

In May, retailer Foot Locker, which had touted its “renewed” relationship with Nike, also reported declining sales, particularly of trendy sneakers.

Analysts at Barclays said Nike could see “moderate and possibly negative wholesale channel growth” in the fourth quarter.

Still, analysts expect strong growth in China to offset the blow to sales from consumers’ cooling appetite for higher-margin products in the North American region and retain its top spot as the world’s largest sportswear brand. Will help to maintain.

foundation

**Nike will report fourth quarter earnings on June 29 after the market close.

**According to analysts polled by Refinitiv, Nike is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of $12.59 billion, up 2.9% from a year ago.

** Earnings per share are expected to be 67 cents in the fourth quarter.

** Analysts expect Nike’s fiscal 2024 revenue to rise 6.4% to $54.23 billion and earnings per share to reach $3.91.

wall street sentiment

** Nike shares are up nearly 3% over the last 12 months.

** 38 analysts have a “Buy” average rating for Nike stock, with 24 analysts giving the stock a “Buy” or higher rating – Refinitiv

** Average Price Target is $135