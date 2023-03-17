Nike’s redemption is with Billie Eilish creating these new sneakers

Since 2021, Billie Eilish has joined the Nike family, with models such as the Air Jordan Nike X Billie Eilish or the Air Force 1 High ’07 Sequoia. Your return to creating new designs in collaboration with the brand was long awaited and that day has arrived.

Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low “White”



Billie Eilish has returned to work with Nike for a new model that will hit the market later this month of March. We are talking about the usual sneakers for everyone, which would be the same as saying a new version of the Air Force 1 in white, named Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low “White”.

This new version of one of Nike’s most classic models will be produced in materials vegans and recyclable, continuing the approach of previous models signed by Eilish. With details in patchworkthis version is more daring, but remains very faithful to the originals that have been at the top of sales for decades.

It seems that Nike has returned to the right path and, after an unhappy love story with Tiffany’s & Co., conquers the hearts of fans.

On March 23, the model will be available on the market for €130, but even before that, on the 22nd, it will arrive at store.billieeilish.com, as announced by the singer on social networks.