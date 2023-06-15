Nikola Jokic after leading the Denver Nuggets to first NBA title: “A title parade on Thursday? No, I gotta go home”

Serbian Nikola Jokic (28, 2m 21) was the big player of the NBA Finals, where he led the Denver Nuggets to their first title. He was certainly satisfied with that, but the biggest party animal didn’t turn out to be ‘The Joker’ – not that it has to be. The Serb was especially eager to return to his home and family in Sombor, Serbia.

‘The Joker’ showed the same in subsequent interviews. When he was interviewed as the ‘MVP’ – Most Valuable Player – of the finals, he concluded with the words “It’s done, we can go home”. He also grabbed his head when he was told at the press conference that a title parade was planned for Thursday in Denver. “No,” it seemed definite. “I have to go home.” In an interview a few years back, Jokic had already noted that he misses his hometown and family in Serbia every time the NBA season kicks off.

Jokic said he was especially happy for his teammates. “I’m happy to have the experienced hands of DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith,” he said at the postseason press conference. “To ‘Mickey’ Porter Jr., who had three surgeries and helped us win this title, to Jamal (Murray), who also had surgery, and to ‘KCP’ (Kantavious Caldwell-Pope) who helped us win a title.” Gave the experience of winning titles. Titles. So for all the players.

The Serb quickly realized that mayonnaise has taken hold in Denver this season. “From the first day of preseason in San Diego, something was different. I felt a different energy and it has been confirmed every day since then. I’m not really an optimist by nature, but this gave me hope that we can accomplish something.” We succeeded in our goal and won this title together”, a modest Jokic concluded. “It’s an extraordinary feeling. I take the MVP trophy, but it’s the team that takes the NBA title.”