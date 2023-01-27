Ninjas in Pajamas is reinforced with k0nfig

Kristian Wienecke «k0nfig» has obtained a key opportunity to reaffirm itself within the servers throughout 2023. Ninjas in Pajamas has officially announced the addition of the Danish player, who will replace Hampus Poser in the starting five. The decision of the entity is motivated by personal problems of the Swede, who will take a break from the competitive scene for an indeterminate time. The debut of the former Astralis player will arrive on February 1 at the play-in of the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) of Katowice.

k0nfig’s return to the servers comes after being linked to FaZe Clan to contest the BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Initially the Dane was going to compete alongside FaZe in the tournament, however, he was unable to as he was entered in the competition as a substitute for Heroic. The last BLAST Premier World Final on rifleman He played with the team led by Casper Møller «cadian»and by continuing to be registered in the organization he was in two clubs. Finally the organization of Finn Ardensen «karrigan» had the services of Patrick Hansen «es3tag» although k0nfig himself did not know that he was listed as a substitute for Heroic.

Beyond his temporary replacement on Heroic, k0nfig also played Endpoint after leaving Astralis. The exit of the rifleman within the Danish team was marked by a strong fight in Malta after being eliminated in the 16th ESL Pro League. The player had to undergo surgery and could not participate in the Regional Major ranking (RMR) European for the major from Rio de Janeiro. After having doubts about his continuity as a professional player, Wienecke has resumed his career with Ninjas in Pajamas after some substitutions.

Ninjas in Pajamas wants to protect hampus

The absence of hampus in Ninjas in Pajamas is an unexpected move by the organization, which had its services after incorporating Dannyl Valitov «headtr1ck» in his starting quintet. However, NiP has revealed that the Swede will be taking a break: “Hampus has spent the last few days in consultation with our performance manager Troels and medical professionals, coming to an agreement that he needs a break from competition.«.

During the BLAST Premier Spring Groups the player left the starting five after two games, something that forced Max Jansson «maxter» -Ninjas in Pyjamas academy player- to replace him. According to NiP, k0nfig has signed a long-term contract in order to give hampus the necessary time to recover. His absence will last at least the entire spring: “We have agreed that to ensure he has the time and space to recover, Hampus will be unavailable for the entire spring season and will have our full support.”