Nitro Drifter in Fortnite: what are they and where to find these new vehicles

The nitro drifter are one of the novelties of MEGA, the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. If you have come this far, it is probably because you are asking yourself the same question: What are Fortnite Nitro Drifters? On this page of our guide to Fortnite we show you. Keep reading just below:

What are the Nitro Drifter in Fortnite and where to find them

The Nitro Drifter are the new futuristic cars added to Fortnite for the first time with the arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 4. They differ from normal vehicles in that Nitro Drifters can drift. These skids serve, in turn, to accumulate miniturbos with which to momentarily increase the speed of the vehicle, as if it were Mario Kart.

Enlarge We piloted a Nitro Drifter

Nitro Drifter appear in and around MEGA City. They can also appear throughout the rest of the islandreplacing any other vehicle such as cars or taxis in their usual spawn points, although as we said it is much more common to see them in the new areas added to the game during this season.

Enlarge MEGA City Location

Summarizing: The Nitro Drifter are the new futuristic cars of Fortnite, which appear mainly on the roads that connect MEGA City, Calm Hot Springs and Kenjutsu Crossing, although it is also possible to find them on other unpaved points on the map such as near stone or dirt lanes. As the Whiplash sports cars are not available this season of the game, the Nitro Drifters are the fastest vehicles in Fortnite considering the current state of the game, although this could change in the future if, as we say, the Whiplashes or the Nitro Drifter are disabled for some reason.

