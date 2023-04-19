No Answer”, action, romance and adventure film, with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday

Disclosure

The romantic action adventure “Ghosted – No Answer“, starring Chris Evans (“Captain America”, “Saving Jacob”, “Two Ties”) and Ana de Armas (“Blonde”, “No Time to Die”, “Blade Runner 2049”) premieres globally this Friday, April 21, on Apple TV+.

When honest Cole (Chris Evans) falls in love with the enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas), his world is turned upside down when he discovers that she is, in fact, a CIA agent. While he’s still deciding whether to ask her out on a second date, the two are unexpectedly thrust into the middle of an international plot against a group of mysterious men. Reluctant, Sadie must work with Cole, and they realize they need each other.

Director: Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”, “Flying High”, “The Offer”)

Cast: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan

Screenwriters: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers

Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chris Evans, Jules Daly, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese

Co-producers: Dalia Ibelhauptaité

Executive Producers: Donald J. Lee Jr., Brian Bell and Ana de Armas

