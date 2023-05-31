No buyer for the bankrupt company that made the roof of the Bosuilstadion: 140 workers take to the street in ASK Romein (Mall)

Ultimately, there will be no restart for Dutch steel constructor ASK Romin’s site in Malé. In mid-May, however, there was hope among the unions as many buyers had registered with the curators. One hundred and forty people are now permanently losing their jobs.

Trade union representative Tim Swans said on Wednesday: “We have been informed through the trustees that the bids that have been received are insufficient.” “The bids were too low and did not meet the conditions set by the trustee. The building and all rolling stock will be auctioned.”

A total of 140 people will have to look for new work. The Swans expect it to go smoothly for the majority. “Many have a highly sought-after profile on the labor market, such as technical draftsman, but there are of course exceptions for whom this becomes difficult.” The unions saw the present scenario coming, although there was some disappointment as well. Certainly the fact that many potential buyers initially raised hopes.

On 18 April, ASK Romin, a Dutch construction company with three holdings in the Netherlands, was declared bankrupt. The company also had a branch in our country. That branch, in Malé, was financially strong in its own right, but was swamped by problems in the Netherlands.

ASK Romine built, among other things, the roof of the Antwerp Bosseuil Stadium and the Mechelen AFAS Stadium. It also had ongoing projects in Denmark, where things went wrong. The company ran into financial problems, partly due to large claims for damages during the construction of a data center in Denmark.

ASK Romine had a turnover of 358 million euros in 2021, although this included a net loss of 26 million euros. claim damages (The reasons for the delay, among other things, ed.) Millions of Euros. In the Netherlands, just over 300 people lost their jobs.