No car show in Brussels: an expo with the latest electric cars at Wijnigem (Wijngem)

Until 24 June, visitors to the Wijnegem shopping center can get acquainted with fourteen different new electric cars in addition to a wide range in 250 stores. They are installed in the corridors. (Almost) everything is allowed, except for on-site rides. However, children and adults can race on a specially built track for miniature remote control cars.

Hyundai, MG, Mustang and Kia are just a few of the various brands on display. BYD (Build Your Dreams), new to the Belgian market and a brand that seems a little less familiar, will also be present with a beautiful stand.

For the first time, a 100% electric van with ‘Maxus’ is also displayed in the mall. “With a diverse range of electric cars, the car expo is a unique opportunity for our visitors to learn about what the car market has to offer in terms of electric cars,” said Zophie Horvath, spokesperson for VizzeneGem.

“Stands are also set up on certain days, so that visitors can immediately ask all their queries to the experts. For some, it is good to keep abreast of the greenery of the car market in this way. Visitors who are really intent on buying a new electric car can take a look at that future dream car in between shopping.

The Auto Expo officially begins on Saturday though the cars are already there. The cars are also provided with technical sheets etc. so that visitors can find all the relevant information there.

• Van Mosel: Hyundai, MG, Maxus, Ford and Opel

• Felix Group: Kia Niro EV, Kia e-Soul and Kia EV6

• Build Your Dream: BYD Han, BYD Atto 3

Every Saturday you can visit the stand to ask questions and possibly book a test drive.

Are you really a car enthusiast and do you love racing? Then make sure to participate in the racing activity. You can race with remote control mini cars on a real circuit at Wijnegem – Shop Eat Enjoy. It is possible on the following days: Wednesday 7-14-21 June from 1 PM to 7 PM and Saturday 10-17-24 June from 11 AM to 6 PM.﻿ (Yes)

