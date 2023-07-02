No criminal charges for rapper Travis Scott after deadly festival drama

US rapper Travis Scott (32) will not be charged for the deadly drama at the Astroworld festival in Houston. This has been announced by the judicial officers.

At Astroworld, which was co-hosted by Scott, ten festival-goers died on the grounds during his concert in November 2021.

“No criminal charges will be filed,” Harris County Attorney Kim Ogg’s office said in a statement. He added, “It is sad that ten innocent people died while enjoying an evening of relaxation and music, but a tragedy is not always a crime and one death is not always a murder.”

On November 5, 2021, approximately 50,000 music fans gathered at Houston’s NRG Park to attend a Travis Scott concert, when a mob erupted. Many were crushed to death and eventually ten people died, including a nine-year-old child. Hundreds of spectators were injured.

The organization of the festival was later criticized for waiting too long to stop the music and clear the site.

Thursday’s decision relates only to criminal proceedings, with civil proceedings still possible.