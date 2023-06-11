No Fuss Magisterial in Bon Iver 013 (concert)

‘Is anyone on acid? Congratulations on doing something for yourself!’ No, we’re not in a modestly packed upstairs room with some third-rate hip-hop artist: these words come from the mouth of Justin Vernon, who spent more than six months on ‘his’ Bon Iver tour after an impressive gigo. Traveled to Tilburg with Dome Show. ,

Nothing against the country’s seventh city pop stage, but there must have been some people who didn’t raise an eyebrow when the band’s arrival was announced. However, a look at the country’s concert agenda can make a few things clear: AFAS Live (Gojira), Zigo (Wu-Tang & Nas) and Tivoli Vredenburg (Louis Cole) are both full, and even Johan Cruyff is also in the arena. There’s no room for Bon Iver because of one Harry Styles.

Anyway, an excellent (and unique) opportunity to see an indie collective in a much smaller setting. And besides, given their recent visit to our country, it makes me curious about the difference between the show in Amsterdam in that huge hall (17,000 people) and this relatively compact hall (3,000). One thing to note at the outset: Vernon has put on a few kilos in the meantime. And whether or not there’s a connection between them, it’s interesting to see that he’s a bit too agile on stage. Sometimes we even see him jumping behind his synthesizer.

Also, the production has been cut down quite a bit: in fact, there’s just a very ‘normal’ band setup here instead of the giant colossus surrounding Vernon that we saw a few months back. And quite honestly: Bon Iver doesn’t need all that fuss, it turns out. With a few rows of lighting above their heads – four times as large LED strips, four times as many rows of spotlights – a new atmosphere is created with every track that sucks you in over and over again.

They’re tasteful choices: intense, with electronic 10 D EAT HB RE T AS Light up the room in dozens of different colors, While like an acoustic ‘oldie’ re stack About forty spots focus entirely on Vernon, as if he is still alone on stage. He sings that last song perfectly solo, delicate, almost out of tune at the beginning, while the sobs can be heard across the room left, right, back and forth, and the American himself sounds as if he A tear is about to flow any moment. A lovely highlight.

What (also) makes this show so impressive is the phenomenal musicianship that the band displays. between beginnings (and success) for emma, forever first (2008) and latest I, I (2019) is not only over ten years old, but also a musical world of difference. The acoustic guitars have now been largely exchanged for distorted synthesizers and disruptive bass lines and Vernon’s pure falsetto voice is drenched in autotune more often than on the previous two records. And yet the company manages to seamlessly blend the diverse repertoire. The perfect example of how beautifully made and understood Blind effortlessly followed by screaming guitars gelmore, A seemingly impossible transition, but all you have to do is dedicate yourself to it.

In 013 the public is very aware of it. when the band is the favorite of the crowd innovative era Bet, for example, and the rapturous cheering of the audience dies down within seconds – simply because nobody wants to miss even a second of this particular show. And while we stumble upon the highlights, the poison is still in the tail: blood bank Is like a hot shower and a bulldozer at the same time, which sums up the versatility of this show perfectly.

‘We hope you take away more than you did, and maybe leave something behind’, we hear Vernon say after about ten minutes. Less than two hours later, we can conclude that the band has single-handedly granted that wish.

seen: June 6, 2023 at 013, Tilburg

