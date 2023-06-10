No Grand Slam win for Gille and Weijen: Belgian tennis pair lose Roland Garros final

In Roland-Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, without a chance, Sander Gille and Joran Vilgen lost in the men’s doubles final on Saturday evening.

The Limburg tandem suffered a 6-3, 6-1 defeat on clay courts in Paris to Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek (ATP5), joint fourth seeds and last year’s final losers. The match lasted for one hour and 21 minutes.

The 32-year-old Gill (ATP 40 doubles) and 29-year-old Vliejen (ATP 41 doubles) were in their first Grand Slam final as doubles. Limburgers has won seven ATP titles in the past, including two this year: in Pune and Estoril. In 2021 he was best in Singapore, in 2020 he won the overall in Nur-Sultan (now Astana). In 2019, he won in Zhuhai, Gstaad and Bastad. They have also lost two finals in Munich (2021) and Kitzbühel (2019).

“this hurts”

“It’s hard to talk about,” Gilley said. “Congratulations to the opponents. You have done a good job. I will not forget those who have supported us in the past and today. We can be very proud. It hurts, but there are still opportunities. I am sure we will return.”

“Ivan, Austin, congratulations”, it was heard in Valijn. “You played a top game. You were better. I don’t think we ever dreamed of achieving this when we started playing together in 2015. Dreams become goals. We are driving ourselves to reach here.” can be considered lucky.”

Gilles and Viljoen had never progressed past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam before.