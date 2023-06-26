No hard feelings – enola.be

It’s been thirteen years since Jennifer Lawrence first appeared in a haunting film winter’s Bone By independent director Debra Granik. wildly popular hungry PlayThe franchise later catapulted J-Law to worldwide stardom. the rest is history. However, she came in contact with the dark side of that fame when her personal life became embroiled in controversy and an uproar over the leaking of nude photos on the internet. Lawrence proved to be able to hold her own and – once the media storm subsided – she again focused on her acting career, smoothly alternating between big-budget productions and mainstream cinema with the superior art house film .

don’t mind Located vaguely somewhere in the middle. The film pretends to examine the profound impact of relationships on our personal growth, but is really too crazy for words. Furthermore, in terms of appearance, he also finds close associations with the teen comedies of John Hughes or Amy Heckerling, which reigned supreme during the 1980s.

in whatever don’t mind Jennifer Lawrence released all the brakes. She plays Maddie, a scrappy Uber driver from Long Island who faces bankruptcy when her company car is impounded. To make matters worse, the young woman is about to lose her childhood home as well. At her wit’s end, Maddie decides to accept a curious advertisement from a wealthy couple (played by Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick). They express great concern about their brilliant but timid teenage son, Percy, who is almost completely protected from the outside world. The protagonist manages to convince the wealthy couple and puts himself forward as a candidate for a date with the child in exchange for a new car, thereby teaching him some social skills.

But whatever Maddy does has no effect on the boy. When she takes innocent Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) with her, he attacks her with pepper spray, fearing she intends to kidnap him. Or when Maddie shows her most seductive side after a while by taking a nude dip in the ocean, Percy is so fed up that he doesn’t dare to step foot in the water anymore.

After several sixes and sixes, she manages to draw Percy out of his shell and boost his confidence a bit. The entire film essentially revolves around the main question of whether the two will ever actually share the sheet before Percy begins his university studies. What will result from this is not much, but don’t mind Fortunately, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Kiev-born director Gene Stupnitsky (who joined the staff of the NBC series with Lee Eisenberg) Office and added a scenario with your partner in crime bad Teacher And good boys apocryphal) at least knows where his ambitions go. nice to see you don’t mind Just on a lazy summer evening, mind blank. Of course, the print, which could easily turn into a simple sex comedy, is not much. But the fact that I haven’t spent the entire time being bothered by a series of accumulated stupidity says a lot. However, that doesn’t stop the screenplay from seriously faltering, especially in the second half, and by then the film doesn’t make much sense.

Stupnitsky and co-writer John Phillips do manage to come up with some witty one-liners from time to time. In addition, the gaps and shortcomings should be mainly compensated by the interaction between Jennifer Lawrence and former musical star Andrew Barth Feldman.