‘No Hard Feelings’ is a catatonic comedy

Admin 60 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman in 'No Hard Feelings'. image

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman in ‘No Hard Feelings’.

In an attempt to recreate a 1980s sex comedy (fool’s revenge) and ninety (American Pie) provides baggy to revive it don’t mind A distraught 32-year-old woman (Jennifer Lawrence) hopes to avoid eviction by defaming her insecure 19-year-old son (Andrew Feldman) at the behest of a wealthy couple. It’s as forcefully mischievous and desperately politically incorrect as it sounds.

Maybe screenwriters Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips are trying to argue about Rich And – have the underprivileged Of America. Or are they trying to attack the mores of the pampered, phone-addicted and anxiety-ridden Generation Z. Only the teens in the bedroom at a school party stare mesmerized at their screens. But in this catatonic comedy, any attempt at criticism, disruption or humor falls dead on the floor.

don’t mind

comedy

directed by Gene Stupnitsky

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick

104 min. in 104 rooms

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Excited music fans gather in front of Glastonbury as they wait for Elton John

Tens of thousands of music fans flocked to Worth Farm in southwest England on Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved