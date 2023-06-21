‘No Hard Feelings’ is a catatonic comedy



Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman in ‘No Hard Feelings’.

In an attempt to recreate a 1980s sex comedy (fool’s revenge) and ninety (American Pie) provides baggy to revive it don’t mind A distraught 32-year-old woman (Jennifer Lawrence) hopes to avoid eviction by defaming her insecure 19-year-old son (Andrew Feldman) at the behest of a wealthy couple. It’s as forcefully mischievous and desperately politically incorrect as it sounds.

Maybe screenwriters Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips are trying to argue about Rich And – have the underprivileged Of America. Or are they trying to attack the mores of the pampered, phone-addicted and anxiety-ridden Generation Z. Only the teens in the bedroom at a school party stare mesmerized at their screens. But in this catatonic comedy, any attempt at criticism, disruption or humor falls dead on the floor.

don’t mind

comedy directed by Gene Stupnitsky Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick 104 min. in 104 rooms