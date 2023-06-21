‘No Hard Feelings’ is an old-fashioned comedy for our times



Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in ‘No Hard Feelings’. Image McCall Pauley

A story needs a hook. don’t mind Literally opens with one. The big, yellow tow truck hooks up to grab Maddie’s (Jennifer Lawrence) car in the center of the screen. This hook leads immediately into the audience friendly metaphorical hook of the story.

With thousands of dollars in debt and close to losing the house her mother left behind, Maddie takes a job in order to “go out” (read: have sex) with wealthy parents’ 19-year-old son (Andrew Barth Feldman). live nearby. His parents don’t want their sensitive son to go off to Princeton next time as a bachelor.

This seems like an easy task for Maddie, who is constantly seducing men. Percy thinks Maddie is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen, but he doesn’t want sex without an emotional connection. Difficult, because Maddie prefers not to talk about feelings. It’s a double joke of the title.

don’t mind Reminiscent of films made during the Hollywood comedy era. There’s definitely something old-fashioned about the premise of a 32-year-old woman seducing a high school student and learning something about herself.

Yet it is clearly a film of its time. There is a relative sensitivity to the large age difference and power dynamic between Percy and Maddie. Plus, it’s, roughly speaking, a movie about a current living crisis: Maddie only takes work because wealthy tourists drive up the prices in her neighborhood.

Maddie gives it her all to win over Percy. try like this don’t mind Some of the gaps in the script are difficult to fill. Lawrence does her best, especially with the physical humor.

Direction Jean Stupnitsky Of Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick can be seen in Pathé Amsterdam North, Arena, De Munt, Soho House