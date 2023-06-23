No Hard Feelings is in theaters now!

We had to wait a while, but the film is a comedy don’t mind Finally in cinemas. We are giving you five reasons why you should not miss this film.

1. Hilarious Script

for his role in don’t mind Creeps Jennifer Lawrence As Maddie, an Uber driver who has money problems. When Maddie sees an ad posted by parents looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, she thinks she’s found the solution to her problems. then the director Jean Stupnitsky Jane is blown away by her new movie idea. The film is based on a real advertisement.

“I broke down when Gene read me the ad. A few years later he gave me the funniest script I’d ever written.” Jean: “The moment I saw the ad on Craigslist, I asked myself, What woman would answer that? And I knew right away: This is the perfect role for Jennifer!

2. Jane Is Back

It’s about time we see Jennifer on the big screen again. This is the Oscar winner’s first full-length film after becoming a mother to son Sai. Last year she has appeared in drama film Paved roadBut she filmed it during her pregnancy.

3. Comedy Goal

You only have to watch Jen’s hilarious interviews and you know it: this girl has a sense of humor. or like bestie Amy Schumer Says: “She has a great, dark sense of humor and she understands the rhythm of a good joke.” So it’s only about time that Jennifer found the perfect comedic role.

4. Match Made in Heaven

Director Gene Stupnitsky is one of Jane’s best friends. So that she can be completely herself on set. “The script was so good that we hardly had to improvise, although there was room for that.” The funny thing is that it was Gene who introduced Jennifer to her husband. cook maroneyThe New York gallery owner who showed his art when they first met.

5. Producer too

Jennifer is not only the star, but she’s also one of the producers Don’t feel bad Since 2018 she has her own production company Excellent Cadaver. The name refers to the Sicilian Mafia term for a Kill Work: “every time So when I make a movie, I make myself a target, ”Jane joked. One of her goals is equal pay for women and men in Hollywood. First he said: