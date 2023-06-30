‘No Hard Feelings’: Jennifer Lawrence continues to surprise not only us, but herself, with her acting career

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest stars of her generation and she continues to surprise in her film career. she shined last year Paved road (Apple TV+), a short film about trauma, he makes into his new comedy don’t mind quite the opposite. The best thing about it is that she gets away with both, which makes her perhaps the most versatile actress of her generation apart from being the highest paid actress.

Rating: 7/10

Sony Pictures reportedly set the film a budget of $70 million, including $25 million for Lawrence, and let’s face it, the only reason this movie gets made is because of Jennifer Lawrence. Comedy is not only a very ungrateful genre – you’ll rarely win an Oscar for it -, the public doesn’t come to the cinema for it anymore. If you look at which comedies have made it to the cinema in recent years and have done well there ticket to heaven (2022) Icons George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the big exceptions. Even more: Comedies usually come straight to Netflix and the likes. Comedy as a genre has been hijacked by television series (where comedy often works very well) and streaming services.

this new comedy by Gene Stupnitsky, which is also for office us written and film bad Teacher (2011) has been labeled a “sex comedy” which makes it downright risky. Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, a thirty-year-old young woman who makes a living as a driver for Uber, but is so in debt that her car is repossessed. That’s when he comes across an ad placed by the parents of 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). He’s going to college at Princeton, but he doesn’t have any friends, is constantly in his room playing games or scrolling through his phone, and has never had a girlfriend. His parents, unbeknownst to Percy, want Maddie to seduce the young man and defile him if possible.

pageant

Making a film about a young thirty-year-old woman who tries to seduce a nineteen-year-old boy naturally calls for criticism in this day and age, and that’s what happened. At the same time, there is very little sexuality in the film and it is made up of naughty things.

By the way, the only scene in which Jennifer Lawrence can be seen naked is not exciting at all. In that scene, when Maddie sees some teenagers trying to steal her and Percy’s clothes, she comes onto the beach from the ocean and gets into a fight naked. In an interview with Variety, she said that her management and various members of the crew and cast asked her if she really wanted to do the scene naked, but Lawrence says she didn’t hesitate for a second and He found it very funny.

this is one of those scenes where don’t mind adopts slapstick, which is a risky form of humor anyway, and Lawrence gets away with it most of the time. The scene where she tries to climb a ramp and then down a flight of stairs on skates is really funny, as are the fight scene on the beach and the teen party scene. The only time the over-the-top humor didn’t work for us was in the scene where she’s lying on the hood of Percy’s car as it races down the beach.

Flattery

Almost all of the film’s comedic weight rests on Jennifer Lawrence, making Andrew Barth Feldman’s performance difficult to judge. As Percy, he plays a kind of calmness that balances the tone of the film. His highlight is the restaurant scene, the first time the young man realizes that he is being used by a beautiful blonde woman who uninvited throws herself at his feet.

when do you go don’t mind You often feel nervous, but the intention should be exactly that. Everyone – especially the producers – agrees that what Maddie and Percy’s parents are doing isn’t right, so it’s time to wait for Percy to get hurt. in that sense don’t mind Totally predictable, but its take, which also sees Maddie coming to terms with the fact that she’s slowly growing up, is a one-and-a-half-hour movie that has us laughing on a regular basis.

unexpected windfall profit

Events move very quickly in the last ten minutes of the film and several major decisions are made which are not immediately understood by the audience. that matters don’t mind The first film in years that we felt could have been a bit longer.

everything came together don’t mind An unexpected windfall profit. Kudos to Gene Stupnitsky, who has dared to develop a risky original comedy in this day and age, and kudos to Jennifer Lawrence, who, given her status, still dares to take risks in the projects she chooses. It seems like the actress continues to surprise not only the audience, but herself, with the choices she makes. This only makes us curious about the next turn she takes.

don’t mind Now running in theatres.