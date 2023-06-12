No Hard Feelings, Outrageously Funny Movie

In the film No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, a young, funny and sympathetic woman who answers a vacancy on the American advertising website Craigslist. She must seduce the introverted 19-year-old son of a pair of helicopter parents and sleep with him before he leaves for college.

Maddie On the verge of losing her childhood home, she stumbles upon an interesting job opportunity: wealthy parents are looking for someone to “date out” with their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he starts college. . Unfortunately, Maddie and Percy don’t start off on the right foot and discover that the job won’t be as easy as they expected.

Contains edgy comedy series of jokes And sarcastic one-liners one in Series of hilarious scenes. Maddie takes Percy for a ride in her van, but when she thinks she’s abducting him, she gets a full dose of pepper spray. she tries to seduce him swimming naked and introducing him to alcohol and student parties. Little by little, she manages to bring young Percy out of his shell and helps him build up his confidence.

©Sony Pictures Release ©Sony Pictures Release

Jennifer Lawrence For years dreamed of a role in a comedy film. She has always been funny and energetic in her television appearances, and has already integrated humor and physical comedy in various roles, such as in the film Pleasure, which was directed by David O’Russell. American one appeared in 2021 hunger gamesThe actress also stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in the apocalyptic comedy don’t look up, Yet she’s never acted in a comedy like Crazy dumb stupid Or hangover, he’ll change this summer don’t mindA classic and sultry comedy written especially for her.

in addition to jennifer lawrence we also see Andrew Bart Feldman as percy Matthew Broderick like his father, laura benanti like his mother, more Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney Serious efforts. Jennifer Lawrence co-produces with Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Mark Provisiero, Justin Ciarrocchi and executive producers John Phillips and Kerry Orant.

The film was directed by Ukrainian Jean Stupnitsky, who also co-wrote the screenplay. He has already created other notable titles such as the television series The Office and the film Bad Teacher, and wrote the film Good Boys, which was released in 2019.

no hard feelings is on June 21 will be seen in Cinema,

This article was written in collaboration with Sony Pictures Release.

sonypictures.b

Read also:

You Don’t Expect This Ingredient In Skincare Instantly, But It Actually Works

Dress Like You: Lollaliza Has the Perfect Summer Outfit for Every Woman

5 trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer