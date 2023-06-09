No Hard Feelings | tv newspaper

Jennifer Lawrence debuts in ‘No Hard Feelings’ in a film genre she hasn’t seen before: underpants fun comedy.

Maddie (JENNIFER LAWRENCE) is broken. When she sees an ad, she sees a quick-money opportunity: a wealthy couple are looking for a woman for their introverted, nineteen-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) to date. If Maddie can break Percy out of his shell before he heads off to college, he’ll be richly rewarded. She seizes the opportunity with both hands, but whatever seduction techniques she uses, Percy proves difficult to win over.

Serious

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her serious roles. Think of the four titles for which he received Oscar nominations (“Winter’s Bone”, “American Hustle”, “Joy” and “Silver Linings Playbook” – for the latter he actually won an Oscar). And let’s not forget her intense role of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ saga. In those roles, Jennifer’s comedic talents are hardly discussed. What she does is proved by her fun trips to talk shows or interviews on the red carpet. In this, the 32-year-old actress likes to make fun of herself. One of her closest friends is comedian Amy Schumer, who admires Jennifer’s “amazing sense of humor”.

pleasurable

Now Jennifer can show her sense of humor on the silver screen. “I’ve always wanted to do a comedy,” said the actress, “but I’ve never read a script that’s funny enough. Until I saw ‘No Hard Feelings.’ I was always in the pits during that too. I have already seen the final version and it has turned out to be a hilarious comedy. I am sure the audience will think the same.”