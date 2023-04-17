No Jumping Down! 5 Recent Productions of ACTION with POWERFUL Women – CinePOP Cinema

Female empowerment is becoming stronger in the most varied areas of our society and in Hollywood cinema, things work at full steam. It’s true that cinema has long featured strong, independent women, often trumping their male co-stars as the true queens of the show. So are Hollywood stars, many capable of drawing real crowds simply by the strength of their name above the title.

Although equality has yet to be achieved, it’s safe to say that there isn’t a genre today where actresses can’t lead, and best of all, if they do as well as men or even better. And action is a genre where female protagonism has been expanding over the years, with each new season bringing a new batch of works with a woman at the forefront. With that in mind, we decided to create this new article – featuring recent action films starring very young women. bad ass. Check it out below and don’t forget to comment.

explosive cocktail

Known also by its original title (Gunpowder Milkshake) was often compared to a funnier, female version of the beloved John Wick. Here is Karen Gillan (the Nebula of Guardians of the Galaxy) who gets the chance to star in their own genre film. With the aforementioned Marvel films and the success of the franchise jumanji, Gillan has become a recognizable name for action and adventure on screen, and here she has the chance to carry a film of the genre as a protagonist for the first time. In the movie, Gillan lives Sam, a professional assassin. In childhood, Sam was abandoned by her mother Scarlet, role of Lena Headey (in game of Thrones), also a hired killer. Now, she will need to meet her mother and also other professionals in the field, in order to get rid of a common enemy. Completing the team of assassins: Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh It is Carla Gugino; and the film also has Paul Giamatti in the cast.

where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.





Take the time to watch:

This spy action thriller (originally titled The Protégé) is directed by a specialist in the genre Martin Campbellwhich invigorated 007 twice – in goldeneye (1995) and Casino Royale (2006). who star is Maggie QHawaiian actress of Vietnamese descent. Q is an experienced actress and has been cast in franchises such as Mission Impossible It is Divergent at the movies. On TV, she starred in her own version of a tough-as-nails spy assassin with Nikita (2010-2013).

Like most of the actresses on the list, the year 2021 brought a golden opportunity for the underrated Maggie Q: Starring in your own renowned action vehicle. In addition to the weight director, the actress has the chance to work with great veteran stars like Samuel L. Jackson It is Michael Keaton. In the plot, Q is Anna, a talented assassin, who was rescued in infancy and raised as a daughter by the legendary killer Moody (jackson). When he is murdered, she sets out on a revenge route against those responsible – even ending up with the character of keaton.

where to watch: Telecine Play.

The title of this film would be a tribute to the actress Kate Beckinsale? Not likely. In any case, here we have another young actress starring who has also been through action cinema, acting in some renowned works, such as the recent Gemini Project (with Will Smith) It is Birds of prey (with Margot Robbie). Its about Mary Elizabeth Winstead who, here, has the chance to star in her first action film in the skin of the title character, an accomplished assassin. On her last mission in Tokyo, facing members of the Yakuza, Kate is poisoned and now has only 24 hours to take revenge on those who planned against her life. Along the way, the woman will meet and develop strong bonds of affection with a teenager, the daughter of one of her victims. Completing the cast, the veteran Woody Harrelson.

where to watch: Netflix.

Jolt: Fatal Fury

The beauty Kate Beckinsale flees age like the devil from the cross. The actress is no stranger to action productions, many of which she performs her own fight scenes. The biggest proof of this is the franchise night Angels, where the vampire Selene lives, always wearing her tight black latex. In fact, it makes her rival with Milla Jovovich to the rank of queen of B-action movies. Recently Beckinsale gave an interview saying that he would only return to the movies night Angels if there was a crossover with Blade, by Marvel. Perhaps the actress will have to sit and wait.

While that doesn’t happen, she stars in this Jolt for Amazon Prime Video – where it showcases blonde locks. The weather is also more colorful and not as gloomy as in night Angels. What doesn’t change is the fact that Beckinsale distributes shots, blows and bombs left and right. Directed by a woman (Tanya Wexler), Beckinsale plays Lindy, a security guard with serious anger issues and homicidal tendencies, who wears a shock vest to suppress such instincts. One of the biggest attractions, however, is the stellar cast made up of Susan Sarandon, Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci, Jai Courtney It is Laverne Cox.

where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Here we have not a woman starring bad ass, but five at once! Who pulls “the tram” is the redhead Jessica Chastain, who came up with the idea, called her friends, put a colleague to direct and sold the project in Cannes for a record amount until today in the Festival market. The objective of Chastain was to create an action and spy movie along the lines of franchises like Mission Impossible, 007 It is bourne, but with a cast of professional female assassins. And for that, she brought a true constellation starring.

Before they even have a script ready, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Binging It is Marion Cotillard embarked on the idea, well sold by the talented Jessica Chastain. Promotional photos with the five took over the media, creating great anticipation for the film. But then came the mishaps. The first: Marion Cotillard had to withdraw from the project for scheduling reasons (that’s what the French star claimed) – being replaced by the “less flashy” Diane Krueger. Second: Chinese Bingbing was the target of a scandal involving tax evasion by her company and simply disappeared from the map, after being pursued by the courts. The fact partially affected the promotion and release of the film.

where to watch: has been on Amazon for a long time, but currently only rents or buys digitally.