No last-minute lawsuit: Singer Kesha and producer settle rape and defamation lawsuit after 10 years of fighting

Singer Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke have still been able to reach a settlement weeks before the trial is set to begin. The singer accused Dr. Luke of rape, after which she accused him of defamation.

Doctor. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, was Kesha’s producer early in her career. His record label signed 18 year old Kesha and collaborated on her breakthrough hit right round with Flo Rida and TIC Toc, He also produced hit songs for stars Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne and won multiple Grammys.

But things went wrong between the two in 2014. Kesha sued Dr. Luke On. He must have raped her after drugging her in 2005 and mentally abused her for years. This may have also caused the singer to have an eating disorder for which she had to go to rehab for two months. “For a decade I had to put up with constant abuse from Luke,” says Kesha.

According to Dr. Luke is not correct, he claims that the singer is only doing this to end her contract with him. He sued Kesha for defamation. The producer said, “No normal person would believe that.” His lawyers also noted that Kesha had said under oath in a 2011 court case that he never solicited sex from her.

no lawsuit necessary

The trial between the two will start on July 19, but now it seems that there is no need for it. At the last moment both were able to reach an agreement. Neither of them say what was agreed upon, but they seem to have responded to the agreement on Instagram. “Only God knows what happened. Like I’ve always said, I can’t remember everything,” Kesha says. “I am looking forward to putting this behind me and starting a new chapter. I only wish peace for all those involved.

Doctor. Luke is glad she said she can’t remember everything. “But I’m pretty sure nothing happened. “I have never drugged or abused her and will never do so to anyone,” the producer writes on Instagram. “I fought hard for almost ten years to clear my name. Now is the time to leave this troublesome business behind. I wish Kesha all the best.”