No more reasons to pee in public: in these 5 places in Ghent you can go to the toilet for free all summer (Ghent)

Those who urgently need to go to the toilet in Ghent this summer have little excuse for doing so in front of a tree or in the bushes. Temporary public toilets will be built at five places in the city.

Temporary public toilets have been set up at five places in the city since the end of last week. As of last year, you’ll find these special containers at Citadelpark (between the playground and the kiosks), Houtdock (at Kapiten Zappospark) and Keizerspark (at the Neerscheldestraat car park in the center of the neighborhood).

Two locations will be added this year: at Minus One in Rabotwijk and at Wolterspark, Het Burthuisje’s sanitary facilities are accessible. “If the need is paramount, you should be able to go to the toilet without eating anything. Free and accessible public sanitation facilities in parks and public spaces contribute to an inclusive city experience,” says Alderman Hafsa Al-Bajioui (Green).

Public toilets will remain in place till the end of September. They are open every day from 9am to 7pm and are wheelchair accessible. Toilets are cleaned daily. There are a total of 185 public toilets in Ghent. Anyone looking for an overview can consult a ‘puddle map’.