No nipple slips for Beyonce: Dancer saves singer from embarrassing moment during performance celebrities

celebritiesDuring Beyoncé’s (41) performance in the German city of Hamburg, the singer escaped an embarrassing moment just in time. For the song “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé wore a pink dress with a plunging front and plunging neckline. But a strap was about to come loose because of all the dancing. Luckily, one of her dancers saw the danger. He danced beside her and quickly put everything back in its place. So ‘Nipple Slip’ was postponed in time, but the singer had to sing the rest of the song with her hands on her chest.