“No problem,” says the governor, and the class fades into the background.

In a highly publicized video, the pro-Russia governor of the occupied part of the Kherson region downplays the effects of the dam collapse.

“People walk quietly in the street,” Governor Vladimir Saldo, 66, says in a video from a house. Through the window we see a square in the underwater background. The top of a fountain simply sticks on top of it. The exact location of the video has not been confirmed.

Saldo says he drove through the town of Novaya Kakhovka and other villages on the (Russian-occupied) left bank of the Dnieper and sees nothing wrong there. “Gas stations and shops are open and factories continue to operate as well.” The claims are in stark contrast to the images showing the devastating impact of the dam breach.

Russian press agency hour Distributed another video in which Saldo says that “a large-scale evacuation is not necessary in the area”. He continues: “Due to the destruction of the dam, a large, but not significant, amount of water flowed into the Dnieper River. This will not prevent Russian troops from defending the left flank.”

(Continue reading below video)

Balance also claims that Ukraine is behind the dam collapse. “Kiev launched missiles that destroyed the dam.”

high treason

Saldo is a pro-Russian Ukrainian who was appointed governor shortly after the Kherson region fell to Russia. Just before the Victory, he posted on Facebook: “My soul is Chersonese, Chersonese is Ukraine.” But since the raid, that spirit has shown predominantly pro-Russia sentiment. He reportedly took part in a rally demanding the region’s inclusion in Russia. During his governorship, he may have turned a blind eye to looting by the Russian army. And when the Ukrainian army recaptured much of Kherson, it tried to lure Ukrainian civilians into Russian-controlled areas. Saldo was accused of treason by the Ukrainian government.

Saldo was one of the first Ukrainians to accept a Russian passport in the occupied territory. “I always thought we were one country and one people,” he said. In December last year, he was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to join “The Order for the Good of the Fatherland”.

“The balance is a symbol of economic decline, corruption and violence,” Konstantin Rishchenko, a journalist from Kherson, told the newspaper. Novaya Gazeta, Between 2002 and 2012, Saldo was the mayor of the city of Kherson. He would then be involved in suspicious deaths that were never investigated. When he was about to lose his sash in 2005, his rival Serhiy Sokolov died in a suspicious car accident.

Since 2012, Saldo has been a member of the Ukrainian Parliament for the party of former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. In the same year, he was accused of passing information to Russian intelligence services. He was then arrested in the Dominican Republic for kidnapping and torturing his political rival Denis Pashchenko. Three months later, he returned to Ukraine without explanation.