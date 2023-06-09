No promise of European Championship for Arthur Vermeiren: Top talent suffers gluteal muscle after title clash with Antwerp

Arthur Vermeiren (18) has left the national pledges gathered today in preparation for the U21 European Championship. The Antwerp midfielder had a strong season and was rewarded for this with selection for the U23 European Championships. However, in the last league match against KRC Genk (2-2), Vermeeren felt something in his gluteal muscle.

Mark Van Bommel said this on extra time last Monday. That he really preferred not to see his group Arthur Vermeiren in the European Championship for U21 teams. This season has gone by incredibly fast for the still only 18 year old midfielder. Since joining the Antwerp team in November, he hasn’t quit and has become an absolute pursuit of the national champion. On Monday, he was named Nieuwsblad Talent of the Year at the Pro League Awards.

From his perspective as Antwerp coach, Van Bommel would like to see him get some rest ahead of next season. But the Dutchman quickly added: No one wanted to offend Vermeiren with that European Championship. “He’s too good, he has to go. There’s no other way, even if I don’t want to.”

Vermeiren himself really wanted to go, as he said many times. Unfortunately, they lost the European Championship in the title match against Genk. He was already feeling something on Sunday. Research has shown that he has an injury to his gluteal muscles and it is now drawing a line through his European Championship. He had to leave the Belgium U21 camp permanently on Thursday evening.

lots of substitutes

This of course has disadvantages for promises. Nevertheless, its wrath should not be underestimated. Jacky Matthijsen’s team qualified for the European Championships without Vermeiren. In fact, the Antwerp player was still to make his debut with the U21s.

Also, a battery of central midfielders can be used. Matthijsen can still choose from Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Mandela Keita (Antwerp), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Eliot Matazzo (Monaco) and Ester Vranks (AC Milan). A replacement will also be called. Belgium’s Vade will go into the group stage against the Netherlands (21/6), host nation Georgia (24/6) and Portugal (27/6) at the European Championships.

It is a shame in particular for Vermeiren that he cannot compete at international level, especially as he came under the radar of major European clubs. Now he has to find his distraction in his final exam of the sixth year of top sports science. is also important.

Today the promises gathered in Tubize. A few hours later, news came that Vermeiren had returned home injured and would not participate in the European Championships in Romania and Georgia. The young Devils will play their first group match against the Netherlands on June 21.

Charles de Ketelaire, Romeo Lavia and Zeno Debust, among others who were already called up to the A-Team, are part of Jacky Matthijsen’s selection.