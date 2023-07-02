No to Wout van Aert! Victor Lafay stays out of the sprinting peloton due to a late dropout and wins the Tour’s second stage

Yellow: Adam Yates (GBR)

Green: Victor Lafay (Fr)

Balls: Nielsen Powles (USA)

white: Tadej Pogakar (Slow)

How did you win?

Laffey had this work done at the time by Willy Terlink. The last thousand meters with a sly failure. Although Jumbo-Visma had the most riders in the leading group, Wilco Kelderman was unable to catch the Frenchman. French does not appear suddenly. He started his winning streak in the Giro two years ago with a great solo for Guardia Sanfromondi. Lafe hits the jackpot because he is out of contract with Cofidis;

It all started on Jazkibel which rises above the Bay of San Sebastian. This is where Rafal Majka took out the sledgehammer. 1.2 km from the summit Adam Yates moved to the head of the thinned leading group in the act of their leader Pogacar. In the sprint for the bonus seconds at the top of Jazkibel, Tadej Pogakar beat Jonas Winggaard. Both were away from the rest of the leading group, but for the second day in a row the outgoing Tour winner refused to ride with the Slovenian. As a result, at 12.1 km a group came back to the two with Wout van Aert as the sole runner.

Pelo Bilbao played all or nothing in the descent, but he was a bird for the cat along with Kelderman, Benoot and Wingard in Wout van Aert’s ceremony. Although our compatriot already had to work there.

Pidcock also tried another attack, but it was Van Aert who called him to order. Then it was Mattias Skjelmos’s turn, but Van Aert responded as well. And then Victor Lafay went away a thousand meters from the finish. It was up to Kelderman to bridge the gap, but this was no longer possible.

The story for the first half of the race was paper, although it looked like we would get a much brighter start than on Saturday with the big names in attendance. Jumbo-Visma didn’t like a group including classification rider Carlos Rodríguez of Ineos-Grenadiers. But it was already baked after nine kilometers when the polka dot jersey Nielsen Powles came up to Edvald Boasson Hagen and Remy Cavagna also jumped in for the pair. The trio of ‘heavy engines’ quickly held a lead of four and a half minutes, although there was still more than 169 km to go. They were given a maximum of five minutes, but then UAE Team Emirates thought it was enough and started pushing a bit.

Only in the final eighty kilometers did Jumbo–Visma move across the line as a team, pushing Simon Yates’s Jeco–Alula into third place. On Alkizia (70km from the end) we lost Rémi Cavagna in front and the sprinters were in the water at the back of the peloton. There the lead was just two minutes. Due to the fact that the road surface remained dry from one moment to the next due to local rainfall, and vice versa, it suddenly became a dangerous and nervous race. Heading up the final climb of the day, Powless dropped Edvald Boasson Hagen. The American went on alone and 1’55 seconds were left with 33 km from the finish. She started with a 1’39” lead over this stage’s hangman Jazzkibel, but 2.7km from the top of Jazzkibel was the story for the American from EF Education-EasyPost. In addition to the second polka dot jersey, it also gave her the fighting prize found.

What did the Belgians do?

Wout van Aert took his tenth Tour stage win of his career in the Cantabrian Sea. Herentalsenaar knocked on his steering wheel in pure despair. They should have also called Tom Pidcock and Mattias Skjelmos up to order in a full final. Shame. Especially because he was the only runner to escape from Jazkibel.

Dylan Tunes (Israel-Premier Tech) finished ninth in La Concha and second in Belgium. Four compatriots finished in the top fifteen, with Stef Krauss (eleventh) and Tise Benoot (fourteenth, but driving for Jumbo-Visma). Maxime Van Giles was not there, but he had no chance after his fall. Lotto-Duston’s first player had a fatal fall 35.6 km from the finish in Ugaldetxo. Jasper de Buste was also involved in that melee. GC riders Jonas Winggaard and Ben O’Connor were also involved in that melee. Stan de Wolf immediately helped his leader. The little Belgian had already carved a niche in race radio before the start. He even had a tussle between his unofficial and official debut. The West Flemish rider of AG2R-Citroën was able to join Tour boss Christian Prudhomme even before the start of the Tour’s longest stage. Maxime Van Giles was the last one left.

In the meantime, it is still waiting for Belgium to be the first to attack. Even if it’s not Victor Campenaerts’ fault. You would never guess, but it was again Victor Campenaerts who quickly pulled the peloton back to the ribbon at the official start. Useless.

Jasper Philipson did well in the day’s intermediate sprint. ‘Vlaam van Ham’ won the sprint from the peloton and took 13 points, while the winner of the opening day, Mads Pedersen, was only fifth, with 9 points. However it is especially important on a Monday afternoon in Bayonne, as that is when the sprint usually takes place.

Nathan Van Hooydonk did his job perfectly again. He brought back Wingegaard after a problem and then increased the pace in the leading group during the first kilometer of Jazkibel.

What did the favorite do?

The winner of the weekend was Tadej Pogacar who finished third for the second day in a row and thus took the costly bonus seconds. The Slovenian was again seven seconds ahead of Jonas Wingård, who was now eleven seconds behind.

The Dane will be happy to be out of the Basque Country. For the second day in a row, he was ahead with Pogacar at the last hurdle of the day, but refused to cooperate at times.

In addition, the 2022 Tour winner was delayed in the last race hour for the first time in this Tour. The Dane was at the front of the melee, which saw some riders crash inside 36 km from the finish. The Jumbo-Visma leader suffered a puncture at the front and was brought back by Nathan Van Hooydonk. Direct competitors slowed because O’Connor was also involved in an incident on the left side of the road. Jumbo-Visma also took control of UAE Team Emirates with more than 27 km from the finish. If he wanted to call on Powless to give orders, he had to do so.

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar set a new record in the young rider classification with 56 jerseys. Jan Ullrich stuck to 55, including one canceled ride.

The big losers of the Basque opening weekend are Guillaume Martin, Lewis Meintjes and Ben O’Connor (both 1’41”). Thibaut Pinot was still exemplary on Saturday, but on Sunday afternoon he went down in the snow. The Giro’s best climber of the past takes the chase already in 2’47” seconds. On the other hand, leader David Goudou is 22 seconds behind.

The punishment is that after two days only 22 riders are within a minute of each other. However it was still very close between first (Adam Yates) and seventh (Jonas Wingård) at the top, seventeen seconds behind Pogacar’s lieutenant.

Anything else you need to know?

* Adam Yates not only brought his mother, father and girlfriend to Vitoria-Gasteiz, he also brought his snow-white dog Zoe, who also wore a kind of yellow sweater.

* On Sunday afternoon we counted two less classification riders. Enrique Mas broke his right shoulder blade on Saturday afternoon. The Movistar leader might as well have the Vuelta written on his stomach. Richard Karapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) has a fractured left knee. The Vuelta seems to have come too soon.

* Torstein Treinen then tried to advance with a broken elbow. A painful and difficult exercise for the Uno-X GC rider.

* Alex Edmondson (DSM-Firmenich) was the first to experience the wet Basque roads. During the climb to Alikiziya, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Kazakhstan) attacked again on the Berma, which hampered some of the Ineos–Grenadiers riders.

* Matteo Trentin fell again at a corner on 55.5km, causing some confusion for the UAE Team Emirates team, who were told by the support car that they would have to continue their hunt for Boasson Hagen and Powles. The Italian former world champion got a little giddy alone.

* Nielsen Powles remains the authoritarian leader in the mountains classification, but he had to mount a long attack and come first on four of the five cols and cols. In that role, he will replace American Nathan Brown who wore the polka dot jersey after stages three and four in the 2017 Tour.

* Bora-Hansgrohe was forced to wear its old team jersey again. According to the organizer Amaury Sport Organisation, the jersey designed for the Tour was too dark green, so that the new color of the green points jersey no longer stood out.